Το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών της Λιβύης καλεί τις ουκρανικές αρχές να δώσουν επίσημες διευκρινίσεις για τη φύση και το εύρος των επιχειρήσεων που ανακοινώθηκαν

An explosion in a vessel at sea off Benghazi, Libya, November 22, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a video. Volodymyr Zelenskiy via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. Verification lines: - Identities of the ships verified as MERKURY and MV ANGARA from their superstructures, shapes, colours and position of cranes which match archive imagery. - MERKURY was captured on satellite imagery damaged in the port of Benghazi on November 22, 2026. - The location of MV ANGARA was verified from handout footage from the Libyan National Army showing it being struck. The footage shows coordinates approximately 6km off the Benghazi coastline. Footage also carries date November 22. - President Zelenskiy also said on Telegram that the Ukrainian military struck MV Angara near the coast of Libya on November 23.