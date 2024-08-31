Ισχυρές εκρήξεις κοντά στην O2 Arena στο Λονδίνο προκάλεσαν μεγάλη αναστάτωση και ανησυχία σε όσους βρίσκονταν κοντά στην περιοχή.
Οι Αρχές δέχθηκαν δεκάδες τηλεφωνήματα αναγκάζοντας την Αστυνομία να βγάλει ανακοίνωση ενημερώνοντας ότι δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για την δημόσια ασφάλεια αφού επρόκειτο για γύρισμα κινηματογραφικής ταινίας.
We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the #O2 in #Greenwich.
This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town #E16 area.
There is no risk to the public
Πάντως οι κρότοι και εκρήξεις ήταν πολλοί ισχυρές και ένα σύννεφο μαύρου καπνού υψώθηκε στον ουρανό.
Την ίδια ώρα τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης κατακλύζονταν με εικόνες και βίντεο με τις εκρήξεις και τρομαγμένους λονδρέζους.
Massive explosion at East India shook the O2 Arena. Hope no one got hurt !!
#UPDATE The #Newham MPS claims that the situation that has occurred was a part of a «pre-planned filming event» IVO the Canning Town #E16 area; no film crew seen; says no risk to public. If accurate, messaging clearly didn't reach #citizens.
SOURCE: https://t.co/22TSkAz3Ti
Από το σκηνικό παρασύρθηκαν και αρκετά τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης που έκτακτες αναρτήσεις έκαναν λόγο για ισχυρές εκρήξεις από άγνωστη αιτία για την ώρα.
A massive fire is raging in Canning Town, London, following reports of explosions.
Five powerful blasts were reported at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.
The initial trio of explosions generated thick black smoke, while the subsequent two blasts have closed the London Cable…
