Ισχυρές εκρήξεις κοντά στην O2 Arena στο Λονδίνο προκάλεσαν μεγάλη αναστάτωση και ανησυχία σε όσους βρίσκονταν κοντά στην περιοχή.

Οι Αρχές δέχθηκαν δεκάδες τηλεφωνήματα αναγκάζοντας την Αστυνομία να βγάλει ανακοίνωση ενημερώνοντας ότι δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για την δημόσια ασφάλεια αφού επρόκειτο για γύρισμα κινηματογραφικής ταινίας.

We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the #O2 in #Greenwich.

This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town #E16 area.

There is no risk to the public

— Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) August 31, 2024