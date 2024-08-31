Ισχυρές εκρήξεις κοντά στην O2 Arena στο Λονδίνο προκάλεσαν μεγάλη αναστάτωση και ανησυχία σε όσους βρίσκονταν κοντά στην περιοχή.

Οι Αρχές δέχθηκαν δεκάδες τηλεφωνήματα αναγκάζοντας την Αστυνομία να βγάλει ανακοίνωση ενημερώνοντας ότι δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για την δημόσια ασφάλεια αφού επρόκειτο για γύρισμα κινηματογραφικής ταινίας.

Πάντως οι κρότοι και εκρήξεις ήταν πολλοί ισχυρές και ένα σύννεφο μαύρου καπνού υψώθηκε στον ουρανό.

Την ίδια ώρα τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης κατακλύζονταν με εικόνες και βίντεο με τις εκρήξεις και τρομαγμένους λονδρέζους.

Από το σκηνικό παρασύρθηκαν και αρκετά τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης που έκτακτες αναρτήσεις έκαναν λόγο για ισχυρές εκρήξεις από άγνωστη αιτία για την ώρα.

