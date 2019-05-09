Τολμηρή, σέξι και άκρως αποκαλυπτική η Σάρον Στόουν η οποία στα 61 της χρόνια φωτογραφήθηκε γυμνή για λογαριασμό της πορτογαλικής έκδοσης του περιοδικού Vogue.
View this post on Instagram
• @vogueportugal Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 02 de 02, a chegar às bancas. No link da bio encontra três das frases mais marcantes da entrevista exclusiva à atriz. __ @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, a number where #sexissues are broken. Cover 02 of 02, arriving stands. link in @vogueportugal bio for three of the most meaningful quotes from the exclusive interview with the actress. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #haircolorist @brooklynstephen #words @sarovski #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas @lighthouse.publishing #Maythe4thBewithYou
View this post on Instagram
Love you Vogue Portugal: what great taste, style and wonderful talent I had the pleasure of working with! Thank You! Sharon Stone • @vogueportugal (repost) Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 01 de 02, a chegar às bancas. No link da bio encontra três das frases mais marcantes da entrevista exclusiva à atriz. __ @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, a number where #sexissues are broken. Cover 01 of 02, arriving stands.Tap the link in bio for three of the most meaningful quotes from the exclusive interview with the actress. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #haircolorist @brooklynstephen #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas #SharonStone @lighthouse.publishing
Το απόλυτο θηλυκό καταφέρνει ξανά να γυρίσει όλα τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας επάνω της και όχι άδικα.
View this post on Instagram
“Quando comecei nesta indústria, o termo ‘fuckable’ era usado pelos executivos para ver se tinhas perfil para conseguir um papel. Os executivos do estúdio sentavam-se à volta de uma mesa e discutiam se cada uma de nós era de facto ‘fuckable’. Eles achavam que eu não era.” Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, nas bancas. No link da bio há mais. __ “When I started in this industry, the term ‘fuckable’ was used by studio executives to evaluate if you had the profile to get a role. They would sit around a table and discuss wether each one of us was indeed ‘fuckable’. They thought that I wasn’t.” @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, on stands now. Tap the link in bio for more. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #words @sarovski #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas @lighthouse.publishing
Η σταρ μίλησε σε μια συνέντευξη έξω από τα δόντια: «Οι γυναίκες δεν απεικονίζονται όπως είναι στην πραγματικότητα, χωρίς αμφιβολία. Οι περισσότερες ταινίες γράφονται από άντρες, δημιουργούνται από άντρες και φτιάχνονται με την αντρική νοοτροπία. Δεν λαμβάνουν ποτέ υπ’ όψιν τους το πώς είναι στην πραγματικότητα οι γυναίκες, το πώς σκεφτόμαστε και το πώς αισθανόμαστε. Γι΄ αυτό και πολλοί από τους χαρακτήρες που ερμήνευσα είναι γυναίκες αλκοολικές, εθισμένες ή τρελές. Είναι ο μόνος τρόπος που μπορώ να ανεχτώ τη συμπεριφορά τους».
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Stone for Vogue Portugal may issue @sharonstone @vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing editor @sofia.slucas photo @branislavsimoncik styling @paris_libby make up @missjobaker hair @giannandreahair #sharonstone #sexissue #lighthousepublishing #location @jamesfgoldstein
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Stone for Vogue Portugal may issue @sharonstone @vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing editor @sofia.slucas photo @branislavsimoncik styling @paris_libby make up @missjobaker hair @giannandreahair #sharonstone #sexissue #lighthousepublishing #location @jamesfgoldstein
«Όταν ξεκίνησα σ΄ αυτή τη βιομηχανία, τον όρο «fuckable» (κάποια που αξίζει να την πας στο κρεβάτι), τον χρησιμοποιούσαν οι υπεύθυνοι των στούντιο για να αξιολογήσουν αν είχαμε το απαραίτητο προφίλ για να πάρουμε το ρόλο. Κάθονταν γύρω από ένα τραπέζι και συζητούσαν αν κάθε μια από εμάς ήταν «fuckable». Για μένα πίστευαν ότι δεν είμαι».
«Οι ταινίες, οι καλές ταινίες είναι μια Τέχνη που πεθαίνει. Σήμερα η τηλεόραση έχει πιο πολλές ποιοτικές ευκαιρίες».