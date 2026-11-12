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RAND: Το σενάριο τρόμου για Ευρώπη και ΝΑΤΟ – Ο θάνατος Πούτιν και ο πόλεμος με τη Ρωσία το 2030

Σύμφωνα με το σενάριο, ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος πεθαίνει αιφνιδίως σε τρεις μήνες, ενώ την εξουσία στη Μόσχα αναλαμβάνει ένας πρώην στρατηγός των ρωσικών μυστικών υπηρεσιών, της FSB

Ο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν σε σύνοδο κορυφής του CSTO στη Μόσχα

Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

12/11/2026, 11:05
TANEA Newsroom
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Το ενδεχόμενο θανάτου του Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν τον Ιανουάριο του 2027 και μιας μελλοντικής πολεμικής σύγκρουσης ανάμεσα στη Ρωσία και το ΝΑΤΟ περιγράφει ένα υποθετικό σενάριο που επεξεργάστηκε η αμερικανική δεξαμενή σκέψης RAND, η οποία συνεργάζεται με την αμερικανική κυβέρνηση και το Πεντάγωνο.

Σύμφωνα με το σενάριο, ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος πεθαίνει αιφνιδίως σε τρεις μήνες, ενώ την εξουσία στη Μόσχα αναλαμβάνει ένας πρώην στρατηγός των ρωσικών μυστικών υπηρεσιών, της FSB.

Ο θάνατος Πούτιν και η αλλαγή ηγεσίας στη Ρωσία

Ο νέος πρόεδρος συμφωνεί σε κατάπαυση του πυρός στην Ουκρανία, με τη μεσολάβηση των ΗΠΑ, του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και άλλων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών. Ωστόσο, οι στρατηγικοί στόχοι της Ρωσίας παραμένουν αμετάβλητοι και οι ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις καταλήγουν σε αδιέξοδο.

Ως αποτέλεσμα, ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία συνεχίζεται, ενώ η δυσαρέσκεια στο εσωτερικό της Ρωσίας εντείνεται. Το Κρεμλίνο απαντά με υβριδικές επιθέσεις εναντίον κρατών-μελών του ΝΑΤΟ και οργανώνει εκστρατεία παραπληροφόρησης, παρουσιάζοντας τους ρωσόφωνους πληθυσμούς της Ανατολικής Ευρώπης ως θύματα διώξεων.

Από τη Νάρβα στη γενικευμένη σύγκρουση με το ΝΑΤΟ

Το υποθετικό σενάριο μεταφέρεται στον Μάιο του 2030. Τότε, η Ρωσία υποκινεί αναταραχές στην εσθονική πόλη Νάρβα και στη συνέχεια αναπτύσσει στρατεύματα στην περιοχή.

Το ΝΑΤΟ απαντά επικαλούμενο το Άρθρο 5 της ιδρυτικής συνθήκης του, το οποίο προβλέπει ότι μια ένοπλη επίθεση εναντίον ενός μέλους της Συμμαχίας θεωρείται επίθεση εναντίον όλων.

Οι συγκρούσεις επεκτείνονται σε ολόκληρη τη Βαλτική, τη Βόρεια Ευρώπη και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Τον Νοέμβριο του ίδιου έτους, η Μόσχα ανακοινώνει ότι έχει επικρατήσει και ότι έχει καταλάβει τη Νάρβα, προτείνοντας στη συνέχεια κατάπαυση του πυρός.

Οι συστάσεις της RAND προς τη Βρετανία

Η έκθεση περιλαμβάνει επίσης συστάσεις προς τη βρετανική κυβέρνηση για την προετοιμασία της χώρας απέναντι στο ενδεχόμενο πολέμου, καθώς και για την προστασία των κρίσιμων υποδομών της.

Η RAND, ωστόσο, διευκρινίζει ότι το συγκεκριμένο αποτελεί ένα μόνο από τα πολλά πιθανά σενάρια που θα μπορούσαν να εξελιχθούν στο μέλλον και όχι πρόβλεψη για την πορεία των γεγονότων.

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RAND Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν ΝΑΤΟ

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