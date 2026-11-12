Το ενδεχόμενο θανάτου του Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν τον Ιανουάριο του 2027 και μιας μελλοντικής πολεμικής σύγκρουσης ανάμεσα στη Ρωσία και το ΝΑΤΟ περιγράφει ένα υποθετικό σενάριο που επεξεργάστηκε η αμερικανική δεξαμενή σκέψης RAND, η οποία συνεργάζεται με την αμερικανική κυβέρνηση και το Πεντάγωνο.

Σύμφωνα με το σενάριο, ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος πεθαίνει αιφνιδίως σε τρεις μήνες, ενώ την εξουσία στη Μόσχα αναλαμβάνει ένας πρώην στρατηγός των ρωσικών μυστικών υπηρεσιών, της FSB.

Analysts have modelled a Russian war with NATO following Putin’s death The American think tank RAND has outlined a hypothetical scenario in which Putin dies in January 2027 and a former FSB general seizes power in Russia. The new president agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine, brokered by the US, UK and other European countries. However, Russia’s objectives remain unchanged, and peace negotiations reach a deadlock. As a result, the war enters a frozen phase. Domestic discontent grows, prompting the Kremlin to launch hybrid attacks against NATO countries and a disinformation campaign portraying Russian-speaking residents of Eastern Europe as victims of persecution. In May 2030, Russia instigates unrest in the Estonian city of Narva and subsequently sends troops into the city. NATO responds by invoking its collective defence clause. Fighting spreads across the Baltic region, Northern Europe and the UK. In November, Moscow declares the capture of Narva a victory and proposes a ceasefire. The report contains recommendations for the British government on preparing for war and protecting critical infrastructure. RAND stresses that this is just one of several possible scenarios. How likely do you think this scenario is?

Ο νέος πρόεδρος συμφωνεί σε κατάπαυση του πυρός στην Ουκρανία, με τη μεσολάβηση των ΗΠΑ, του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και άλλων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών. Ωστόσο, οι στρατηγικοί στόχοι της Ρωσίας παραμένουν αμετάβλητοι και οι ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις καταλήγουν σε αδιέξοδο.

Ως αποτέλεσμα, ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία συνεχίζεται, ενώ η δυσαρέσκεια στο εσωτερικό της Ρωσίας εντείνεται. Το Κρεμλίνο απαντά με υβριδικές επιθέσεις εναντίον κρατών-μελών του ΝΑΤΟ και οργανώνει εκστρατεία παραπληροφόρησης, παρουσιάζοντας τους ρωσόφωνους πληθυσμούς της Ανατολικής Ευρώπης ως θύματα διώξεων.

Το υποθετικό σενάριο μεταφέρεται στον Μάιο του 2030. Τότε, η Ρωσία υποκινεί αναταραχές στην εσθονική πόλη Νάρβα και στη συνέχεια αναπτύσσει στρατεύματα στην περιοχή.

The Rand Corp. think tank, which carries out contracts for the U.S. government and the Pentagon, has published a scenario for the future of Russia and NATO that assumes the death of President Vladimir Putin within the next three months. In Rand’s hypothetical scenario, Putin, 74—who has ruled Russia longer than anyone since Joseph Stalin—dies “of natural causes” in January 2027. He leaves behind a “power vacuum,” and the security services emerge victorious in the elite’s struggle for the presidency. In March 2027, the Kremlin announces a “former FSB general” as Putin’s official successor, according to the Rand report. Analysts emphasize that this is a “hypothetical scenario” and not a prediction of the future. In April 2027, under the new president, Russia concludes a ceasefire with Ukraine in exchange for a partial lifting of sanctions; however, peace talks reach an impasse by July, as the Kremlin’s objectives have not changed: Moscow maintains troops in the occupied territories and claims them as its own. By January 2028, the new Russian president replaces Putin’s closest allies in the Kremlin with people loyal to himself, but faces a growing economic and social crisis, partly due to losses in the war with Ukraine. Without the same support that Putin has, he—according to the Rand scenario—falls under the influence of pro-war “hawks” demanding harsh measures against NATO. In that same year, 2028, Russia launches a hybrid campaign against the alliance’s European members. In the analysts’ scenario, the U.S. faces a crisis in South America in 2029, as the region is hit by a wave of violence and conflict. Counting on Washington being preoccupied with problems on its own continent, the Kremlin orders the launch of a military operation against Estonia. According to the Rand scenario, the operation begins in May 2030. Leveraging its connections within the Russian-speaking community, Moscow organizes protests in Narva. These protests escalate into riots, which the Estonian authorities suppress by force. In response, the new Russian president sends troops into Narva under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking population. Contrary to the Kremlin’s calculations, NATO responds by invoking Article 5 of its Charter and sends troops to defend Estonia. By June, full-scale combat operations begin between Russian forces and NATO troops, which, according to the RAND scenario, continue until October 2030. Russia intensifies acts of sabotage against Britain but carefully avoids Turkey, which, according to RAND, remains on the sidelines. Nevertheless, the conflict spreads, and cyberattacks and military operations affect NATO’s eastern and southern flanks. In the Rand scenario, a preliminary ceasefire is declared in November 2030, following several months of intense fighting. According to analysts, Europe is struggling to sustain its forces, and the new president of the Russian Federation is facing domestic pressure due to his inability to quickly defeat Estonia. After occupying Narva, he declares the operation complete and offers NATO a ceasefire. By January 2031, the ceasefire remains in place, but peace talks have reached an impasse. “Faced with the prospect of yet another ‘frozen’ conflict and growing destabilization in Europe, NATO’s authority is undermined, leading to an uncertain and unstable security environment—as a result, the future of European security is called into question.” https://t.co/fmXk6pQdqE