Έκρηξη αερίου σημειώθηκε αργά την Τρίτη (23.12.2025) σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσυλβάνια των ΗΠΑ, με τις τοπικές Αρχές να εκφράζουν φόβους ότι άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί μέσα στο κτίριο.

Όπως μετέδωσε το Associated Press, αξιωματούχοι της κομητείας Μπακς ενημέρωσαν τις Αρχές για έκρηξη λίγο πριν από τις 3 το μεσημέρι στο γηροκομείο Silver Lake, στην περιοχή Μπρίστολ, περίπου 32 χιλιόμετρα βορειοανατολικά της Φιλαδέλφειας.

BREAKING: A massive fire has erupted at a nursing home in eastern PA following a possible gas explosion, officials said.

Police described it as a “mass casualty incident” at the Silver Lake Nursing Home and asked people to avoid the area in Bristol.https://t.co/EN9IPJbJGe pic.twitter.com/JQDFwUDD03

— ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2025