Έκρηξη αερίου σημειώθηκε αργά την Τρίτη (23.12.2025) σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσυλβάνια των ΗΠΑ, με τις τοπικές Αρχές να εκφράζουν φόβους ότι άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί μέσα στο κτίριο.
Όπως μετέδωσε το Associated Press, αξιωματούχοι της κομητείας Μπακς ενημέρωσαν τις Αρχές για έκρηξη λίγο πριν από τις 3 το μεσημέρι στο γηροκομείο Silver Lake, στην περιοχή Μπρίστολ, περίπου 32 χιλιόμετρα βορειοανατολικά της Φιλαδέλφειας.
BREAKING: A massive fire has erupted at a nursing home in eastern PA following a possible gas explosion, officials said.
Police described it as a “mass casualty incident” at the Silver Lake Nursing Home and asked people to avoid the area in Bristol.https://t.co/EN9IPJbJGe pic.twitter.com/JQDFwUDD03
🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️
Update new video of Massive explosion and fire at the Silverlake nursing home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Multiple victims, trapped, massive emergency and fire response along with law-enforcement on the site no word yet on total amount of victims or… pic.twitter.com/DaGLg9LVIe
«Καταλαβαίνουμε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι παγιδευμένοι μέσα», δήλωσε η Ρουθ Μίλερ, εκπρόσωπος της Υπηρεσίας Διαχείρισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών της Πενσυλβάνια.
Bristol Township, PA: Explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, caused a partial collapse & massive fire.
Multiple victims reported, several trapped; 3rd alarm response. No injury count or cause confirmed yet. Rescue ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1kxZtEMxCa
GAS EXPLOSION AT PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME:
– Silverlake Nursing Home
– Bristol, PA
– Major damage, fire seen
– Several casualties reported
– Several people trapped
– Rescue operations continue pic.twitter.com/3lC7AddWLm
«Είδα καπνό και μετά μια σειρά από πυροσβεστικά και ασθενοφόρα να έρχονται από όλη την πόλη, από παντού», αναφέρει αυτόπτης μάρτυρας.