Έκρηξη αερίου σημειώθηκε αργά την Τρίτη (23.12.2025) σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσυλβάνια των ΗΠΑ, με τις τοπικές Αρχές να εκφράζουν φόβους ότι άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί μέσα στο κτίριο.

Όπως μετέδωσε το  Associated Press, αξιωματούχοι της κομητείας Μπακς ενημέρωσαν τις Αρχές για έκρηξη λίγο πριν από τις 3 το μεσημέρι στο γηροκομείο Silver Lake, στην περιοχή Μπρίστολ, περίπου 32 χιλιόμετρα βορειοανατολικά της Φιλαδέλφειας.

«Καταλαβαίνουμε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι παγιδευμένοι μέσα», δήλωσε η Ρουθ Μίλερ, εκπρόσωπος της Υπηρεσίας Διαχείρισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών της Πενσυλβάνια.

«Είδα καπνό και μετά μια σειρά από πυροσβεστικά και ασθενοφόρα να έρχονται από όλη την πόλη, από παντού», αναφέρει αυτόπτης μάρτυρας.

