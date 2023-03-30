Συναγερμός σήμανε σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα των ΗΠΑ μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς. Οι τοπικές Αρχές να έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για 2 υπόπτους.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπήρξαν κλήσεις για ένοπλο στο campus του κολεγίου Forsyth Tech ενώ ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί στο Strickland Centre.

Ωστόσο, το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Winston-Salem, δηλαδή της περιοχής που εκτυλίσσεται το περιστατικό, επισήμανε ότι ο ένοπλος δεν βρίσκεται στο campus του κολλεγίου αλλά η έρευνα συνεχίζεται για τους υπόπτους.

«When officers came in the classroom — officers with guns in your faces.»

🚨UPDATE: «There is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation. There are no other threats to other schools in area»: @cityofwspolice https://t.co/iykrIBDqcB pic.twitter.com/L945odROAk

— WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) March 30, 2023