Συναγερμός για πυροβολισμούς σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα
Ανθρωποκυνηγητό για δύο υπόπτους μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα.
Συναγερμός σήμανε σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα των ΗΠΑ μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς. Οι τοπικές Αρχές να έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για 2 υπόπτους.
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπήρξαν κλήσεις για ένοπλο στο campus του κολεγίου Forsyth Tech ενώ ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί στο Strickland Centre.
Ωστόσο, το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Winston-Salem, δηλαδή της περιοχής που εκτυλίσσεται το περιστατικό, επισήμανε ότι ο ένοπλος δεν βρίσκεται στο campus του κολλεγίου αλλά η έρευνα συνεχίζεται για τους υπόπτους.
«When officers came in the classroom — officers with guns in your faces.»
🚨UPDATE: «There is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation. There are no other threats to other schools in area»: @cityofwspolice https://t.co/iykrIBDqcB pic.twitter.com/L945odROAk
— WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) March 30, 2023
We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus. There are no other threats to any other schools in the area. Anyone with info about this event should call 911 or WSPD non emergency at 336-773-7700
— Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) March 30, 2023