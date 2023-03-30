Συναγερμός σήμανε σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα των ΗΠΑ μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς. Οι τοπικές Αρχές να έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για 2 υπόπτους.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπήρξαν κλήσεις για ένοπλο στο campus του κολεγίου Forsyth Tech ενώ ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί στο Strickland Centre.

Ωστόσο, το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Winston-Salem, δηλαδή της περιοχής που εκτυλίσσεται το περιστατικό, επισήμανε ότι ο ένοπλος δεν βρίσκεται στο campus του κολλεγίου αλλά η έρευνα συνεχίζεται για τους υπόπτους.

 

