An immediate action plan is the only answer to a continuously burgeoning problem

A significant problem has emerged in Vathi on the island of Samos which is hosting 7,000 refugees and migrants instead of 600 for which the facilities were created.

It is a camp that may not have drawn as much attention as Moria but it has the same miserable living conditions as Moria.

Refugees and migrants are suffering and Greek citizens there are up in arms and are demanding that a large number of them be transferred to other facilities..

If citizens are demanding of the government immediate and palpable results it is because they see that the state is not respecting the fundamental tenets of humanism.

Neither the residents of the Eastern Aegean want their islands to become human warehouses, nor can citizens of other regions be proud about what they see Greek citizens and foreigners suffering in these martyric regions.

