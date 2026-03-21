Iran has launched ballistic missiles against a British military base in the Chagos Islands, sparking serious concern that major European capitals may now fall within range of new attacks from the extremist regime. London is believed to be moving “closer to the threshold of vulnerability.”

Two ballistic missiles were fired toward the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom. The incident occurred on Friday night, marking a significant escalation of hostilities.

The attack came just hours after Keir Starmer authorized the use of UK-based bombers by Donald Trump to address threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to sources, one missile failed mid-flight while the other was intercepted by a U.S. warship. This is the first attack of its kind on the base.

Concerns over a new level of threat

Defense analysts consider the event critical, as it marks the first use of medium-range missiles in the conflict, with the capacity to reach far greater distances than previously known Iranian capabilities.

Diego Garcia lies approximately 3,800 kilometers from Iran, contradicting Tehran’s earlier claims that its ballistic missiles could reach up to 2,000 kilometers.

If the new range is confirmed, experts warn, the threat would extend to nearly all Western European capitals, including Paris and London.

Tehran’s “underestimated” power

General Sir Richard Barrons, former head of the UK Joint Forces Command, stated that Iran’s strength has been “systematically underestimated.” He emphasized that the conflict has reached a point where “British interests and those of our allies are now at real risk.”

“Iran sees the United Kingdom as an enemy,” he said, adding that the country’s participation in joint operations with the US and Israel makes an Iranian response expected.

New data on Iranian weapons

International relations analyst Nawaf Al-Thani commented that the Diego Garcia attack disproves earlier estimates of Iran’s missile range. He noted that “a 4,000-kilometer range moves Iran from the medium to the intermediate missile category, representing a strategic leap.”

According to him, the key issue is not whether the missile was intercepted, but that Tehran demonstrated the ability to strike at distances that bring Paris and London within reach. “Diego Garcia was not just a target — it was a message,” he remarked.

Reactions and political statements

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Prime Minister Starmer “is putting British lives at risk” by allowing the use of UK bases for attacks against Iran. “Ignoring the will of his people, he enables participation in a war of choice led by the US and Israel,” he wrote on platform X.

The Ministry of Defence described Iran’s actions as “a threat to British interests,” stressing that “the government has authorized the use of British bases for specific and limited defensive operations.”

Economic impact and energy crisis

The attack has intensified fears of further increases in oil and gas prices, with the so-called “Trumpflation” already affecting global markets. The British government urged citizens to reduce energy consumption, suggesting alternatives such as air fryers instead of ovens.

Downing Street condemned the “dangerous expansion of Iranian attacks,” warning that the crisis could worsen global economic pressures. One-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely blocked since the conflict began.

Ongoing instability has driven oil prices close to $118 per barrel, while experts predict UK energy bills could rise by more than 20% this summer.