Tal Dilian, founder of Intellexa, made a new statement on Mega Stories with Dora Anagnostopoulou and on Inside Story, in which he addressed the charges brought in 2022 regarding illegal surveillance of politicians and journalists, emphasizing that the case unjustly led to him and his wife being put on trial. He noted, in fact: “I remained silent during the trial, but I will not be a scapegoat. I will present my case before national, regional, and international institutions, including a request for intervention by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of the Judiciary.”

Tal Dilian’s statement

In 2022 there were allegations that the government was illegally interfering political opponents and journalists’ phones. A Supreme Court Prosecutor, Georgia Adeilini said that there was no evidence against members of the government and/or the EYP, but she found “inferences” against me and my wife, and she send my case to a trial.

The evidence presented during the trial contradicted the Supreme Court Prosecutor analysis. The judgement did not quote a single piece of evidence exposing my personal intervention with the specific interferences. The “inferences” against us disappear. The judgement did not identify when, where and how we supposedly sent the links to produce the interferences, did not invoke a technical report showing that I or someone working at my instructions produced the interferences. On the contrary many witnesses mentioned the possible intervention of the EYP.

The judgement itself refers to the use of identities linked to senior government divs, yet no effort was made to fully investigate those directions.

Our group developed a Pro-active defence software and legally provide it exclusively to authorized government and law-enforcement entities. These technologies are designed to support national security and public safety efforts of sovereign states, all under EU regulatory framework and legal standards. We do not operate systems; we do not conduct surveillance activities.

By design, our software does not allow anyone besides the agency to know the targets and to be aware to the operations done by the national agencies. National agencies define the targets and execute the operation without our knowledge. We don’t know who made the interferences.

I believe it is a crime for private individuals to interfere communications. But it is even more serious crime to organize a conspiracy crime to send innocent people to jail to cover up political authorities. Nixon lost his presidency in the Watergate case for try to cover up a tapping operation.

I remained silent during the trial, but I will not be a scape goat. I will present my case before national, regional, and international institutions, including requesting the intervention of the UN Special Rapporteur on judicial independence.

Tal Dilian