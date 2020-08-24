ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Αφήστε λίγο στην άκρη τα νέα επεισόδια του «Lucifer», δεν πρόκειται να πάνε πουθενά… Αντίθετα, ένα σωρό ενδιαφέρουσες ταινίες «λήγουν» τον Σεπτέμβριο στο Netflix, που σημαίνει ότι έχετε λίγες ημέρες στη διάθεσή σας για να τις δείτε. Το μενού έχει νοσταλγικά 80s (The Goonies, Superman III, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Coming to America κ.ά), δυνατά 90s (Snatch, The Fugitive, Goodfellas, Clueless, Mars Atacks! .κ.ά) αλλά και πιο πρόσφατες προτάσεις (Sully, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Master). Στα ντοκιμαντέρ, μην παραλείψετε να δείτε το «Raiders!» τη φοβερή ιστορία μιας παρέας φίλων που αντέγραψαν μόνοι τους, πλάνο προς πλάνο, την πρώτη ταινία Ιντιάνα Τζόουνς.

Ταινίες

1/9: Snatch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Roommate, 8MM, The Goonies, Sully, Superman III, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Uninvited, Did You Hear About The Morgans?, Courageous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Fugitive, Battle: Lost Angeles, Moneyball, Mothers and Daughters, Falling Down, South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, Pet Sematary, 30 Minutes or Less, Zombieland, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Catch and Release, 42, Mars Attacks!, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Goodfellas

3/9: Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

7/9: The Master, Blockers

15/9: The Naked Gun, Coach Carter, Gagarin: First in Space, Natural Born Pranksters, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Jackass: The Movie, Coming to America, Clueless, Rumble

21/9: Breaking In

22/9: SMOSH: The Movie

30/9: After Earth, Realms

Σειρές

1/9: Hostages, The Road to Calvary, Empresses in the Palace

7/9: That 70s Show

12/9: Betty en NY

15/9: Queens VS Kings

Ντοκιμαντέρ

1/9: Incorruptible, Race for the White House, Reggie Yates Outside Man, Concrete Football, Who the F**ck is That Guy?, The Perfect Day, Holy Hell, Mountain

3/9: Whitney: Can I Be Me

9/9: Tales of Irish Castles

10/9: SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock

12/9: Jane

16/9: Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever

26/9: Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Ριάλιτι

1/9: Skin Wars: Season 3

30/9: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 9

Παιδικά

1/9: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hugo, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bitty Adventures, The Wiggles: Ready Steady, Wiggle, Oddbods

Από την Ανατολή

Ινδία: Comedy High School, Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution, Krish Trish and Baltiboy, Red Oleanders Raktokarobi

Φιλιππίνες: Caregiver, No Other Woman, Kid Kulafu, Everyday I Love You, My Only Mother, That Thing Called Tadhana Sisterakas, The Love Affair, Starting Over Again, Finally Found Someone, Barcelona: A Love Untold, A Love Story, Crazy Beautiful You, Everything About Her, Seven Sundays, The Third Party, The Super Parental Guardians, The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin, The Wedding Curse, The Unmarried Wife, Vince and Kath and James

Ινδονησία: The Dreamer, Galih Dan Ratna, Arisan! 2, Gie, The Sinking of Van Der Wijck, Single, 5CM

Κορέα: You Are Beautiful, My Girlfirend is a Gumiho