Απομονωμένη η Κέιτ Μίντλετον : H σπόντα της για τον Ουίλιαμ
Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ δεν είναι η μόνη που είχε προβλήματα με το βρετανικό παλάτι όπως αποκάλυψε η Κέιτ Μίντλετον
Ως μέλος της βρετανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας, η Κέιτ Μίντλετον έχει καταφέρει να κερδίσει αναμφίβολα την αγάπη του κόσμου, ενώ εν μέσω της θύελλας του Megxit, η δούκισσα του Κέιμπριτζ έχει σηκώσει μανίκια» επιχειρώντας να διαχειριστεί -τουλάχιστον επικοινωνιακά- την κρίση που έχει ξεσπάσει στην Μεγάλη Βρετανία.
Έτσι δεν είναι δύσκολο να καταλάβει κανείς πώς μετά την απογοήτευση που ένιωσαν οι Βρετανοί από την αποχώρηση της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ από το παλάτι, η Κέιτ ανέβηκε ακόμα περισσότερο στην εκτίμηση των φαν της βασιλικής οικογένειας.
Κατά τη διάρκεια της πρόσφατης περιοδεία που πραγματοποίησε η Κέιτ Μίντλετον, ο κόσμος την υποδέχτηκε θερμά και μάλιστα υπήρξε και ένα χαριτωμένο στιγμιότυπο όπου έκανε μια αποκάλυψη για τον σύζυγό της πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send to talk to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015 — who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at the prison in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Among those that The Duchess spoke with today was Kirsty, who she first met in 2015. Kirsty spent her childhood in and out of the care system. Following a series of adverse experiences, she turned to substance misuse and began a 10-year cycle of addiction and reoffending: • “While serving my sentence, I woke up one day and realised enough was enough. • I took myself to my drug and alcohol worker and asked for help. I was lucky enough to be sent to HMP Send for a fresh start. • The programme changed my life. In some of my darkest moments since, I have never turned back to drugs.” • What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood – click the link in our bio to answer the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s.
Ενώ χαιρετούσε κάποιον από τους συγκεντρωμένους, κάτι της είπε για τέταρτο παιδί
Προφανώς της ευχήθηκε με το καλό το τέταρτο παιδί και εκείνη απάντησε:
«Ευχαριστώ πολύ, αλλά ο Ουίλιαμ δεν θέλει να κάνουμε άλλα παιδιά. Λέει «όχι, είναι αρκετά»»
Bencede. 3.den sonra ikiside kaykıldı. . . #Repost @nosorrog • • • • • • There’s always questions in dm about William and Kate’s fourth baby 👶🏻. I think we got the answer😀. #RoyalVisitBradford • • • • • #RoyalFamily#Queen#PrinceWilliam#DukeofCambridge#KateMiddleton#DuchessofCambridge#PrinceGeorge#PrincessCharlotte#PrinceLouis#britishroyals #willandkate #kateandwilliam
H καλή σχέση της Κέιτ Μίντλετον με τα παιδιά είναι γνωστή και φαίνεται τόσο όταν έχει μαζί τα παιδιά της, αλλά και όταν συναντά άλλα παιδιά.
At one of Bradford’s two Khidmat Centres — which help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about the activities and workshops offered at the centre, and the organisations that they support. With 18 month old Sorayah The Duke and Duchess took part in a Little Dots workshop led by @betterstartbradford, which uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, and support adult self esteem. At the Centre The Duke and Duchess also joined a @nearneighbours workshop, which brings together people from religiously and ethnically diverse communities across the UK to know each other better, build relationships of trust, and collaborate together on initiatives that improve the local community that they live in. Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitBradford #Bradford
In Cardiff The Duchess of Cambridge joined a baby sensory class at the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre to hear about the support that parents and staff receive, and to talk about the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s Survey. The launch of the survey follows eight years of work by The Duchess, in which she has explored how experiences in early childhood often lie at the root of the hardest social challenges the country faces today. What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood – click the link in our bio to answer the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.” • Take 5 minutes to visit 5bigquestions.org.uk (link in bio) to find out more and fill out the survey.
Η σπάνια εξομολόγηση της Κέιτ Μίντλετον
Φυσικά δεν είχε μόνο η Μέγκαν δυσκολίες μέσα στην βρετανική βασιλική οικογένεια.
Η δούκισσα του Κέιμπριτζ, Κέιτ Μίντλετον σε μια σπάνια προσωπική εξομολόγηση, είπε ότι όταν μόλις είχε γεννήσει τον πρίγκιπα Τζορτζ, πέρασε δύσκολες στιγμές. Τις οποίες ωστόσο αντιμετώπισε διακριτικά και χωρίς να δημιουργήσει εντάσεις στο παλάτι.
Σε από τις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές της αναφέρθηκε κατά την επίσκεψή της στο νηπιαγωγείο Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre, το οποίο βρίσκεται στο Κάρντιφ της Ουαλίας.
Σε μια σπάνια εξομολόγηση, η Δούκισσα του Κέιμπριτζ θέλησε να δείξει ότι και εκείνη είχε αντιμετωπίσει δυσκολίες ως νέα μητέρα.
Είπε λοιπόν ότι την περίοδο που είχε φέρει στο κόσμο το πρώτο της παιδί, τον πρίγκιπα Τζορτζ, είχαν ζήσει για μικρό χρονικό διάστημα στο νησί Ανγκλσέι της Ουαλίας. Λόγω του ότι ο Ουίλιαμ έλειπε αρκετές ώρες, εκείνη περνούσε αρκετές ώρες εντελώς μόνη με το μωρό τους.
«Ήταν η πρώτη χρονιά και τότε μόλις είχα γεννήσει τον Τζορτζ. Τότε, ο Ουίλιαμ εργαζόταν για ζητήματα που είχαν να κάνουν με την έρευνα και διάσωση. Και τότε ήρθαμε εδώ στη μέση του Ανγκλσέι με ένα μικροσκοπικό μωρό. Αισθανόμουν τόσο απομονωμένη, τόσο αποκομμένη. Δεν είχα κανέναν από την οικογένεια μου κοντά και ο Ουίλιαμ έκανε νυχτερινές βάρδιες. Μακάρι τότε να είχα ένα κέντρο σαν αυτό».