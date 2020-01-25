View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send to talk to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015 — who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at the prison in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Among those that The Duchess spoke with today was Kirsty, who she first met in 2015. Kirsty spent her childhood in and out of the care system. Following a series of adverse experiences, she turned to substance misuse and began a 10-year cycle of addiction and reoffending: • “While serving my sentence, I woke up one day and realised enough was enough. • I took myself to my drug and alcohol worker and asked for help. I was lucky enough to be sent to HMP Send for a fresh start. • The programme changed my life. In some of my darkest moments since, I have never turned back to drugs.” • What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood – click the link in our bio to answer the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s.