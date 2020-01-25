Νέον χρώματα : Η απόλυτη τάση της σεζόν!
Είναι το νέον η απόλυτη τάση της σεζόν;
Το χρώμα της εποχής;
Οι πασαρέλες φωτίζονται με… νέον
Ο οίκος Valentino οδήγησε την έκρηξη του νέον, με μια σειρά από εμφανίσεις σε πράσινο Stabilo, φούξια και κίτρινο. Ο Christopher Kane, ένας μεγάλος υποστηρικτής του νέον («αγαπώ το νέον – είναι τόσο ανθρωπογενές και δυνατό και ανθυγιεινό», έχει δηλώσει), έδειξε φωτεινό κίτρινο, πορτοκαλί και ροζ δαντέλες που συμπλήρωσαν την φετινή του πασαρέλα, ακόμη και η Rei Kawakubo στράφηκε στο ροζ neon, προετοιμάζοντας την ανάμειξή της στο Ορλάντο (σχεδιάζει τα κοστούμια για την προσαρμογή του μυθιστορήματος της Virginia Woolf από την Olga Neuwirth, που άνοιξε στην κρατική όπερα της Βιέννης το Δεκέμβριο του 2019).
Θα το τολμήσετε;