Megxit: Η κίνηση της Μέγκαν που εκνεύρισε την Κέιτ Μίντλετον
Την στιγμή που η Κέιτ Μίντλετον παλεύει να σώσει επικοινωνιακά το Παλάτι μετά το Megxit, η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ εξακολουθεί να δέχεται πυρά από ΜΜΕ και στα social media
Στη δίνη του Megxit κινείται ακόμα η Μεγάλη Βρετανία με το διάσημο ζευγάρι Χάρι και Μέγκαν Μάρκλ να εξακολουθεί να βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο επικριτικών δημοσιευμάτων αλλά και να στοχοποιείται διαρκώς ακόμα και μετά την επίσημη έκδοση «διαζυγίου» με το Παλάτι.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Νέο «φάουλ» της Μέγκαν ξεσήκωσε θύελλα αντιδράσεων
Νέα αρνητική κριτική στην Μέγκαν Μαρκλ επιφύλαξαν οι χρήστες των social media καθώς η νέα της ανάρτηση συνέπεσε με την σημαντική πρωτοβουλία της συνυφάδας της, Κέιτ Μίντλετον.
Η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ επισκέφθηκε πριν από δύο εβδομάδες, όταν είχε επιστρέψει για λίγες ημέρες στο Λονδίνο, ανακοινώνοντας με τον πρίγκιπα Χάρι, την απόφασή τους να εγκαταλείψουν την βασιλική οικογένεια, το καταφύγιο ζώων Mayhew στο οποίο είναι προστάτης, προκειμένου να μάθει για την «απίστευτη πρόοδο που σημειώθηκε κατά την εορταστική περίοδο».
Και ο λογαριασμός των Σάσεξ στο Instagram δημοσίευσε δύο φωτογραφίες της από την επίσκεψή της στο κέντρο.
Μάλιστα, η ανάρτηση έγινε σε μια στρατηγική στιγμή, την ώρα που η Κέιτ Μίντλετον ξεκίνησε μια σημαντική πρωτοβουλία – ορόσημο στην Βρετανία για την πρόωρη ανάπτυξη των παιδιών και όπου μέσα σε 24 ώρες θα επισκεφθεί πολλές πόλεις της Αγγλίας για να συζητήσει με γονείς και παιδιά.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.” • Take 5 minutes to visit 5bigquestions.org.uk (link in bio) to find out more and fill out the survey.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send to talk to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015 — who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at the prison in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Among those that The Duchess spoke with today was Kirsty, who she first met in 2015. Kirsty spent her childhood in and out of the care system. Following a series of adverse experiences, she turned to substance misuse and began a 10-year cycle of addiction and reoffending: • “While serving my sentence, I woke up one day and realised enough was enough. • I took myself to my drug and alcohol worker and asked for help. I was lucky enough to be sent to HMP Send for a fresh start. • The programme changed my life. In some of my darkest moments since, I have never turned back to drugs.” • What we experience in the earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood – click the link in our bio to answer the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s.
Φυσικά, πολλοί χρήστες των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν αρνητική, την κίνηση αυτή της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ.
«Κάποιος είναι τόσο ανασφαλής που κάθε φορά που οι Κέμπριτζ ή η Κέιτ Μίντλετον είναι σε κάποια σημαντική βασιλική υποχρέωση, κάνει αναρτήσεις την ίδια μέρα. Σύμπτωση;» έγραψε κάποια στο Instagram, με έναν άλλον να προσθέτει:
«Άρα είχες αυτές τις φωτογραφίες για σχεδόν ένα μήνα αλλά τις έδωσες στην δημοσιότητα σήμερα, την ώρα που ανακοινώθηκε το πρότζεκτ της Κέιτ Μίντλετον; Ενδιαφέρον».
Ένας άλλος χρήστης ανέφερε:
«Μμμμ. Η χρονική στιγμή της ανάρτησης, παρόλο που η επίσκεψη έχει περάσει, είναι πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα» με κάποιον άλλον να τονίζει πως θα έπρεπε να σταματήσουν να χρησιμοποιούν τους βασιλικούς τους τίτλους σε κάθε τι που κάνουν, γράφοντας: «Σταμάτα να χρησιμοποιείς την λέξη βασιλικός σε οτιδήποτε κάνεις. Ήθελες ανεξαρτησία, το θυμάσαι; Ή θέλεις απλά λεφτά;».
Tι αναφέρει ολόκληρη η ανακοίνωση της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ
Στην ανάρτησή τους, Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και πρίγκιπας Χάρι, από την επίσκεψη της δούκισσας του Σάσεξ στο καταφύγιο ζώων, αναφέρουν:
«Νωρίτερα αυτό το μήνα, η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ πήγε να δει τους καταπληκτικούς ανθρώπους στο Mayhew και να ακούσει για την απίστευτη πρόοδο που έχει γίνει σε όλη την εορταστική περίοδο.
Η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ, ως περήφανη προστάτης του Mayhew από τον Ιανουάριο του 2019 και έχοντας καταλάβει εδώ και πολλά χρόνια την σχέση μεταξύ της καλής διαβίωσης των ζώων και της κοινότητας, συνεχάρη τους ανθρώπους στο Mayhew για το ζωτικό έργο που κάνουν καθημερινά.
Από τις γάτες και τους σκύλους που έχουν βρει νέα σπίτια μέχρι τις περιπτώσεις καλής μεταχείρισης των ζώων της κοινότητας – το Mayhew πιστεύει στην δύναμη της ενότητας και του ειδικού δεσμού μεταξύ ανθρώπων και ζώων».
Να σημειωθεί πως η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ θα συνεχίσει να είναι προστάτης του κέντρου αυτού, όπως και όλων των άλλων ιδιωτικών πρωτοβουλιών αλλά και των οργανώσεων που την έχρισε προστάτη η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ, με τις ευλογίες της Αυτού Υψηλότητας, όπως αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε το παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ μετά την απόφαση της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ να τους αφαιρέσει τους βασιλικούς τους τίτλους.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period. The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals. Image © SussexRoyal