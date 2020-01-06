Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020: Λαμπερές εμφανίσεις στο κόκκινο χαλί
Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες δίνουν την ιδανική ευκαιρία για να σχολιάσουμε τις καλύτερες και τις λιγότερο αγαπημένες μας εμφανίσεις στο κόκκινο χαλί.
Κινηματογραφικά βραβεία χωρίς κόκκινο χαλί δεν νοούνται και η φετινή απονομή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες σίγουρα δεν αποτελεί εξαίρεση.
H απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών σηματοδοτεί για ακόμα μια φορά, την έναρξη του ετήσιου ημερολογίου της σεζόν των βραβείων, καλωσορίζοντας τους πιο λαμπερούς αστέρες της μικρής και της μεγάλης οθόνης.
Με παρουσιαστή τον βρετανό ηθοποιό-κωμικό Ricky Gervais οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020 δόθηκαν εχθές τα ξημερώματα με την ταινία «Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ» του Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο και το «1917», το ιστορικό δράμα του Σαμ Μέντες, να αναδεικνύονται στους μεγάλους νικητές της 77ης τελετής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, οι οποίες ανοίγουν παραδοσιακά την κούρσα για τα κινηματογραφικά βραβεία στις ΗΠΑ.
Ποια ήταν όμως τα αστέρια του Χόλιγουντ που έλαμψαν, ποιοι αστόχησαν στην προσπάθειά τους να εντυπωσιάσουν; Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες δίνουν την ιδανική ευκαιρία για να σχολιάσουμε τις καλύτερες και τις λιγότερο αγαπημένες μας εμφανίσεις στο κόκκινο χαλί.
終場清潔紅毯的時間！！！交給 @theebillyporter 了（每次都給我那麼瘋❤️ #BillyPorter #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2020 #伯特先生 #伯特xbillyporter
Favorite looks of the night. Agree? Disagree? Vote in stories nowwww #goldenglobes2020 📸: @gettyimages
الیویا کلمن بر روی فرش قرمز مراسم گلدن گلوب دیشب او برای بازی در فیلم @thecrownnetflix برنده جایزه بهترین بازیگر زن سریال درام تلویزیونی شد. ____________________________ #oliviacolman #redcarpet #goldenglobes2020 #thecrown #winner #tvseries #الیویا_کلمن #سریال #گلدن_گلوب_۲۰۲۰ #ردکارپت
It was the end of a decade but the start of a #GoldenGlobes age. (📷: Getty Images)
If you’re not watching the #GoldenGlobes carpet yet, now is the time: SHE HAS ARRIVED!! (📷: Getty Images)
Se det beste fra nattens røde Golden Globes-løper hos Melk nå. (lenke i bio/story) 💃🏻 #goldenglobes2020
“I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other. From the first date, it was just like wow! It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it.” #GoldenGlobes goals. 🏆 (📷: Getty Images)
Ya'll 👏 can't 👏 walk 👏 no 👏 line! #GoldenGlobes (📷: Golden Globes)
#scarlettjohansson dazzled in #bulgari for the #goldenglobes2020
زو کراویتز (لباس سن لورن) در گولدن گلابز ۲۰۲۰ #ZoeKravitz in #SaintLaurent
Sequins? Pockets? I need to live my life in this dress. #AnaDeArmas #GoldenGlobes 🖤⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Stay tuned for best looks by Tina tomorrow!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dreamlette #dreamlettelife #dreamlettelifestyle #iamseraphina #teenlife #teenlifestyle #teenactress #teensinger #teenentrepreneur #coverfeature #teenmagazines #loveyourself #teenphotographers #actresslife #goldenglobes2020 #tweenlife #teenbloggers #teendesigner #fashionphotoshoots #pictureperfect #tweenblogger #itsagirlsworld #teenstyle #girlswholifteachotherup #socialmedialife #teenstyle #tweenstyle #teenmodels
Οι μεγάλοι νικητές στις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
«Beautiful Ghosts,» Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
«I’m Gonna Love Me Again,» Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
«Into the Unknown,» Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
«Spirit,» The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
«Stand Up,» Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Series — Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy