«Urban Miniatures»: Αστικό design σε μινιατούρες
Μια διαφορετική έκθεση design, μας προσκαλεί να κρατήσουμε τις πόλεις στη παλάμη του χεριού μας…
Μια διαφορετική έκθεση design, μας προσκαλεί να κρατήσουμε τις πόλεις στη παλάμη του χεριού μας…
Εδώ και λίγες ημέρες, ξεκίνησε στο Μπράιτον της Βρετανίας το φεστιβάλ «Artists Open Houses Christmas Festival 2019».
Στο πλαίσιο του φεστιβάλ, η φωτογράφος Έμιλι Πάξτον και η καλλιτέχνης Παμ Γκλιου επιμελήθηκαν μια έκθεση σπιτιών, καταστημάτων, βαγονιών σιδηροδρομικών συρμών, όλα μινιατούρες.
Στο σύνολό τους, σχηματίζουν μια μικρή πόλη-μινιατούρα που γεννήθηκε από τη συλλογική φαντασία περισσότερων από 40 καλλιτεχνών δρόμου από όλον τον κόσμο.
Η έκθεση, με τίτλο «Urban Miniatures» όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ εγκαινιάστηκε στις 23 Νοεμβρίου, και το «ρόστερ» των καλλιτεχνών που συμμετείχαν περιλαμβάνει καλλιτέχνες τοιχογραφιών σε τυφλές όψεις κτιρίων, designers και ζωγράφους, οι περισσότεροι των οποίων ασκούν την τέχνη τους σε απείρως μεγαλύτερη κλίμακα.
Από τον καλλιτέχνη δρόμου Peeta, ο οποίος φιλοτέχνησε μια τοιχογραφία-οφθαλμαπάτη μέχρι τους Tiny Scenic με ένα κόσμημα-αρχιτεκτόνημα.
Η μικρή κλίμακα υποχρεώνει τον θεατή, που έχει τη δυνατότητα να επισκεφθεί το Μπράιτον έως τις 22 Δεκεμβρίου, να σταθεί στις λεπτομέρειες.
Επιπλέον, θα μπορεί να συμμετάσχει σε εργαστήρια για μινιατούρες, τα οποία διοργανώνουν οι δύο επιμελήτριες της έκθεσης.
View this post on Instagram
And here are Tom and Craig busy at work, in miniature! @welikestatic See this and a multitude of amazing tiny highrises at Urban Miniatures, by artists who normally are most comfortable doing life size highrises. These mini builds have been descibed by artists as both a 'rabbit warren' and a 'worm hole'. But we are so thrilled that the artists have got fully emmersed in this project and have taken the idea and run with it. 💥💜💥💚💥 . #static #welikestatic #tower #highrise #Hoscale #model #miniature #urbanminiatures #paxtonglew #art #urbanart #streetart
View this post on Instagram
Happy to show this set of 4 miniature murals at the Urban Miniatures show in Brighton UK. Curated by @paxtonglew artists Pam Glew and Emily Paxton, the exhibition is focused around a subversive technicolour model village, complete with working OO gauge Hornby train set. Each train, sign and building in this dystopian diorama has been hand-painted to a minute scale by a prominent artist in the urban contemporary art scene. With high rises, a church and even a mini Tesco store, this one-of-a-kind model village reflects how art can complement and transform the urban environment into a colourful and vibrant landscape. #paxtonglew #urbanminiatures #peeta #miniaturemurals All sales enquiries to info@paxtonglew.com Urban Miniatures, 23 November – 22 December. at: Paxton Glew, 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton, UK.
View this post on Instagram
Micro Macro | Diagonals 1 & 2 for @paxtonglew Urban Miniatures show | A mini diorama painted by over 40 artists | Opens Tonight! At 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton continues until 23rd December | Macro abstract water towers – I chose the water towers for their unassuming but essential functionality. They had a couple of paint jobs before I landed on this full abstraction #urbanminiatures #paxtonglew #streetart #mural #modelrailway #hornbytrains #diorama #abstract #geometric #urbanart #contemporaryart #painting #wallpainting #miniature #installation
View this post on Instagram
Now open in Brighton, #UrbanMiniatures at @paxtonglew 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton. 🚂
View this post on Instagram
Here's one train that will be arriving on time #lovetrain just dropped off @paxtonglew for the upcoming show in Brighton #urbanminiatures #paxtonglew #modelrailway #oogauge hopefully a big version of this on your railway lines soon 😎👍23 Nov – 22 Dec (diorama on view til 15 Dec) Open Wed- Sundays. PaxtonGlew, 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton.#urbanart #streetart #graffiti #traingraffiti #graffitisculpture #modernart #contemporaryart #miniatureart
View this post on Instagram
Impressive show by @paxtonglew who opened their pop-up exhibition Urban Miniatures tonight. Work by some of my favourite artists including @tinyscenic @stellen_uk @artbelieve @pureevilgallery @angebellart @96togo @v_i_c_t_o_r_i_a_h_o_m_e_w_o_d @louismasai and many more besides. If you are in Brighton then go and check it out at 11 Dukes Lane. . . #urbanminiatures #miniaturist #modelbuildings #lifeinminiature #privateview #popupgallery #brightonart #brightonartists