And here are Tom and Craig busy at work, in miniature! @welikestatic See this and a multitude of amazing tiny highrises at Urban Miniatures, by artists who normally are most comfortable doing life size highrises. These mini builds have been descibed by artists as both a 'rabbit warren' and a 'worm hole'. But we are so thrilled that the artists have got fully emmersed in this project and have taken the idea and run with it. 💥💜💥💚💥 . #static #welikestatic #tower #highrise #Hoscale #model #miniature #urbanminiatures #paxtonglew #art #urbanart #streetart