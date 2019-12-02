Μια διαφορετική έκθεση design, μας προσκαλεί να κρατήσουμε τις πόλεις στη παλάμη του χεριού μας…

Εδώ και λίγες ημέρες, ξεκίνησε στο Μπράιτον της Βρετανίας το φεστιβάλ «Artists Open Houses Christmas Festival 2019».

Στο πλαίσιο του φεστιβάλ, η φωτογράφος Έμιλι Πάξτον και η καλλιτέχνης Παμ Γκλιου επιμελήθηκαν μια έκθεση σπιτιών, καταστημάτων, βαγονιών σιδηροδρομικών συρμών, όλα μινιατούρες.

Στο σύνολό τους, σχηματίζουν μια μικρή πόλη-μινιατούρα που γεννήθηκε από τη συλλογική φαντασία περισσότερων από 40 καλλιτεχνών δρόμου από όλον τον κόσμο.

Η έκθεση, με τίτλο «Urban Miniatures»  όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ εγκαινιάστηκε στις 23 Νοεμβρίου, και το «ρόστερ» των καλλιτεχνών που συμμετείχαν περιλαμβάνει καλλιτέχνες τοιχογραφιών σε τυφλές όψεις κτιρίων, designers και ζωγράφους, οι περισσότεροι των οποίων ασκούν την τέχνη τους σε απείρως μεγαλύτερη κλίμακα.

Από τον καλλιτέχνη δρόμου Peeta, ο οποίος φιλοτέχνησε μια τοιχογραφία-οφθαλμαπάτη μέχρι τους Tiny Scenic με ένα κόσμημα-αρχιτεκτόνημα.

Η μικρή κλίμακα υποχρεώνει τον θεατή, που έχει τη δυνατότητα να επισκεφθεί το Μπράιτον έως τις 22 Δεκεμβρίου, να σταθεί στις λεπτομέρειες.

Επιπλέον, θα μπορεί να συμμετάσχει σε εργαστήρια για μινιατούρες, τα οποία διοργανώνουν οι δύο επιμελήτριες της έκθεσης.

 

Happy to show this set of 4 miniature murals at the Urban Miniatures show in Brighton UK. Curated by @paxtonglew artists Pam Glew and Emily Paxton, the exhibition is focused around a subversive technicolour model village, complete with working OO gauge Hornby train set. Each train, sign and building in this dystopian diorama has been hand-painted to a minute scale by a prominent artist in the urban contemporary art scene. With high rises, a church and even a mini Tesco store, this one-of-a-kind model village reflects how art can complement and transform the urban environment into a colourful and vibrant landscape. #paxtonglew #urbanminiatures #peeta #miniaturemurals All sales enquiries to info@paxtonglew.com Urban Miniatures, 23 November – 22 December. at: Paxton Glew, 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton, UK.

Now open in Brighton, #UrbanMiniatures at @paxtonglew 11 Dukes Lane, Brighton. 🚂

