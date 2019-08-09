Καλωσήλθατε στο πιο σύγχρονο καθαριστήριο που περιποιείται τα ρούχα σας μόνο με οικολογικά προϊόντα. Αυτή ήταν η ιδέα για το White’s με έδρα το Μόντρεαλ που στοχεύει να φέρει μεγαλύτερη «διαφάνεια» στη βιοτεχνία του στεγνού καθαρίσματος.

Εμπνευσμένο από την αισθητική των μεγαλόπρεπων παριζιάνικων διαμερισμάτων, η εσωτερική διακόσμηση έχει αναφορές στο χρυσό χρώμα και το μάρμαρο!

Σχεδιάστηκε από ένα τοπικό αρχιτεκτονικό στούντιο το Ivy Studio.

Τα ευγενή υλικά ενισχύθηκαν μέσω του άφθονου φυσικού φωτός, ενώ οι ψηλές βιομηχανικές οροφές έγιναν πιο ευχάριστες χάρη στους αναμμένους λαμπτήρες που θυμίζουν εικαστική παρέμβαση.

Η εντυπωσιακή βιβλιοθήκη δίπλα στον πάγκο εκθέτει τα προϊόντα φυσικού καθαρισμού που είναι διαθέσιμα για αγορά από ένα εργοστάσιο που βρίσκεται στο κέντρο του Μόντρεαλ.