View this post on Instagram

Les Nettoyeurs White’s opened the doors to their flagship store today 👏🏻 ! Congrats to the whole team @anexcessofwhite . . . . . 📷 @anniefafardphotographe #architecture #montreal #minimalist #boutique #store #shop #design #studio #interior #decor #interiordesign #ivystudio #white #brass #lighting #lightingfixture #library #new #dry #clean