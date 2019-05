View this post on Instagram

The first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here! This film is ignoring the events of Terminator 3, Salvation and Gynesis, thus giving us the true sequel to Terminator 2! How could you go wrong with Linda Hamilton, Arnold, and James Camerin returning as producer? Looking forward to it! #terminator #terminatordarkfate #jamescameron #arnoldschwarzenegger #lindahamilton #paramountpictures #2019movies