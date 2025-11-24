Η εταιρεία παραγωγής GTP Entertainment εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση απαντώντας στη δήλωση του Γιώργου Χατζιδάκι σχετικά με την προγραμματισμένη παγκόσμια περιοδεία που είναι αφιερωμένη στο έργο των Μάνου Χατζιδάκι και Μίκη Θεοδωράκη.

Στην ανακοίνωση, η εταιρεία υπογραμμίζει ότι «διατηρεί τον απόλυτο σεβασμό προς την καλλιτεχνική κληρονομιά του Μάνου Χατζιδάκι» και ότι η επερχόμενη περιοδεία αποτελεί μουσικό αφιέρωμα, σχεδιασμένο να παρουσιάσει τα έργα των δύο μεγάλων Ελλήνων δημιουργών με επαγγελματισμό και πολιτισμική ευαισθησία.

Η παραγωγή, σύμφωνα με την GTP Entertainment, θα παρουσιαστεί σε εμβληματικούς χώρους όπως το Theatre Royal Drury Lane στο Λονδίνο, το Carnegie Hall στη Νέα Υόρκη και η Όπερα του Σίδνεϊ. Στους πρωταγωνιστικούς ρόλους θα βρεθούν οι καταξιωμένοι τραγουδιστές Νατάσσα Μποφίλιου και Γιάννης Χαρούλης, ενώ στη Βόρεια Αμερική θα συμμετάσχει και η υποψήφια για Tony και Grammy, Judy Kuhn. Τη μουσική διεύθυνση του 21μελούς συνόλου Hellenic Music Ensemble έχει ο συνθέτης και πιανίστας Πάνος Λιαρόπουλος, καθηγητής στο Berklee College of Music στη Βοστώνη.

Η θέση της εταιρείας για τα δικαιώματα

Η GTP Touring Limited επισημαίνει ότι, παρότι η οικογένεια Χατζιδάκι εξέφρασε αντιρρήσεις για την επιλογή των καλλιτεχνών, αυτές δεν έχουν νομική ισχύ. Όπως αναφέρει, «η διαχείριση των δικαιωμάτων δημόσιας εκτέλεσης των έργων του Μάνου Χατζιδάκι στις χώρες εκτός Ελλάδας γίνεται μέσω των αρμόδιων Οργανισμών Συλλογικής Διαχείρισης (PROs)», και οι σχετικές άδειες έχουν εξασφαλιστεί κανονικά.

Η εταιρεία τονίζει ότι όλες οι συναυλίες του Hellenic Music Ensemble θα αδειοδοτηθούν μέσω των αντίστοιχων οργανισμών σε κάθε χώρα, σύμφωνα με τις διεθνείς συμφωνίες αμοιβαιότητας. Αναφέρει επίσης ότι παρόμοιες συναυλίες με έργα του Χατζιδάκι έχουν πραγματοποιηθεί στο παρελθόν υπό τις ίδιες διαδικασίες, όπως η πρόσφατη εκδήλωση στη Βιέννη, στις 17 Νοεμβρίου 2025, που διοργανώθηκε από την ελληνική πρεσβεία στην Αυστρία και μεταδόθηκε από το αυστριακό κρατικό δίκτυο ORF.

«Ένα άξιο αφιέρωμα»

Καταλήγοντας, η GTP Entertainment αναφέρει ότι η επικείμενη περιοδεία του Hellenic Music Ensemble, με τη συμμετοχή της Μποφίλιου και του Χαρούλη, αποτελεί «τη μεγαλύτερη περιοδεία έργων των Χατζιδάκι και Θεοδωράκη των τελευταίων ετών». Τη χαρακτηρίζει ως άξιο και ουσιαστικό φόρο τιμής στους δύο συνθέτες, ερμηνευμένο από κορυφαίους Έλληνες μουσικούς και νέους τραγουδιστές της χώρας, σε μερικές από τις σημαντικότερες αίθουσες συναυλιών παγκοσμίως.

Ολόκληρη η ανακοίνωση

GTP Touring Limited holds the utmost respect for the artistic legacy of Manos Hadjidakis.

The forthcoming global touring production is a musical tribute, designed to present his and Mikis Theodorakis’ works with professional musicianship and cultural sensitivity. The concert tour is programmed to be performed in iconic concert venues worthy of Hadjidakis and Theodorakis’ legacies and include Theatre Royal Drury Lane (London), Carnegie Hall (NYC) and Sydney Opera House.

The lead performers are renowned and respected singers: Natassa Bofiliou and Giannis Haroulis. In North America these Greek singers are joined by Tony and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn, one of Broadway’s legendary leading ladies. The musical direction of the 21-musician strong Hellenic Music Ensemble is by celebrated composer and pianist Panos Liaropoulos, a professor of composition at Berklee College of Music, Boston.

The quality and talent of the performers is undisputed. That said: according to Hadjidakis’ Estate they are not worthy of performing his work. This is an arbitrary decision which legally is irrelevant. Hadjidakis’ Estate does not have a right to approve or disapprove public performances of published Hadjidakis music, in non-Greek territories. GTP Touring Limited has no legal requirement to obtain the Estate’s consent for the lawful public performance of the works of Manos Hadjidakis under valid Performing Rights Organization (PRO) licenses.

All Hellenic Music Ensemble concerts will be licensed in each territory through the appropriate PROs. These PROs legally administer the public-performance rights of Manos Hadjidakis’ works under international reciprocal agreements, and the corresponding license fees are duly paid.

For many years, a substantial number of concerts and cultural events have showcased the works of Manos Hadjidakis under standard PRO licenses. Recent example is the Vienna concert that took place on the 17th of November 2025 organized by the Greek Embassy in Austria and hosted by the ORF, the Austrian state broadcaster.

The approach taken by GTP Touring Limited is fully consistent with accepted international practice and with the treatment of comparable repertoires by other major cultural organizations.

The upcoming global tour of Hellenic Music Ensemble with Natassa Bofiliou and GIannis Haroulis is the largest tour of Hadjidakis and Theodorakis’ work seen in years. It is a fitting and worthy tribute, performed by first class Greek musicians, Greece’s next generation of legendary singers and performed in iconic first-class concert halls.

It is a tour and concert I am extremely proud of and which deserves to be embraced and supported by all Greek and global lovers of music.