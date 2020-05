View this post on Instagram

Taking a break from reality and looking at this wonderful collab. Get your copy now! Hope you guys enjoy it! @voguegreece Editor-in-Chief Thaleia Karafyllidou Art Director Dionisis Andrianopoulos Editor Elina Dimitriadi Photographer Yiorgos Kaplanidis Fashion editor George Karapetis Make up & hair Christos Mazurek @ This is not another agency Photographer's assistant Kiriakos Chatzicharalambous Fashion Assistant Chrysa Chroni