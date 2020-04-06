View this post on Instagram

We’re joining @womeninthearts & museums around the country to say a collective THANK YOU to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. We appreciate beyond words all you’re doing during this difficult time! The accompanying 1920s/30s era photo by #Dayton photographer William Preston Mayfield (1896-1974) shows a dispensary nurse at NCR Corporation in #DaytonOhio. #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes #MuseumFromHome #daytonartinstitute #daytonart #discoverdayton Gift of Geraldine W. Egbert, 2002.54.11