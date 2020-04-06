Μουσεία λένε το δικό τους «ευχαριστώ» στους ήρωες της πανδημίας
Ως ένδειξη ευγνωμοσύνης για τους γιατρούς και νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό που είναι στην πρώτη γραμμή της πανδημίας, πολλά μουσεία χαιρετίζουν την προσπάθειά τους ανεβάζοντας στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης έργα από τις συλλογές τους με θέματα που σχετίζονται με αυτό το λειτούργημα.
Η εκστρατεία -με το hashtag #MuseumsThankHeroes– οργανώθηκε από τις Mara Kurlandsky και Adrienne Poon του National Museum of Women in the Arts της Ουάσινγκτον.
Την 1η Απριλίου, το μουσείο ανέβασε στο Twitter τη φωτογραφία «Nurses Working, Novartis – China» την οποία τράβηξε το 2012 η Mary Ellen Mark.
Τη συνόδευσε με τη λεζάντα «»Ευχαριστώ» σε όλους τους επαγγελματίες ιατρο-νοσηλευτές και το προσωπικό της πρώτης γραμμής που δουλεύουν 24 ώρες επτά μέρες την εβδομάδα για να μας έχουν υγιείς και ασφαλείς σε αυτούς τους δύσκολους καιρούς».
Ακολούθησε το Whitney Museum με το έργο του 1900 του Edward Hopper «Study of a Nurse and Child Walking in the Park», προσθέτοντας:
«Σήμερα, συμπαρατασσόμαστε με την κοινότητα των μουσείων για να ευχαριστήσουμε τους επαγγελματίες ιατρο-νοσηλευτές, τους φροντιστές, τους εργαζόμενους στη συντήρηση των νοσοκομείων και όλους που είναι στην πρώτη γραμμή της κρίσης του COVID-19».
The accompanying 1920s/30s era photo by #Dayton photographer William Preston Mayfield (1896-1974) shows a dispensary nurse at NCR Corporation in #DaytonOhio.
In honor of your work, we feature Sheila Hicks' 'Wow Bush/Turmoil in Full Bloom' (1977), from her solo exhibition, 'Campo Abierto (Open Field)' that was on display from April 13 – September 29, 2019. The work, on loan from @philamuseum, was comprised of "white nurses blouses piled up like an avalanche", hand-dyed piece by piece, after the artist rescued them from a rag dealer in Switzerland.
Το Museum of Fine Arts της Βοστώνης ανέβασε το «Country Doctor», έργο που φιλοτέχνησε μεταξύ 1933 και 1939 ο Horace Pippin, σημειώνοντας:
«Σήμερα #MuseumThankHeroes για όλα όσα κάνουν! Στο «Country Doctor» (1933-1939), γνωστό επίσης και ως «Night Call», ένας αγροτικός γιατρός οδηγεί το άλογό του και τη σκεπαστή άμαξά του πιθανότατα για να φροντίσει έναν ασθενή. Το έργο του Pippin αθόρυβα τιμά τον θαρραλέο και ανδρείο γιατρό, όπως το κάνουμε και εμείς».
Πιο αφηρημένα έργα ζωγραφικής επέλεξαν το Guggenheim Museum της Νέας Υόρκης και το μουσείο Albright-Knox Gallery του Μπάφαλο.
Το πρώτο, ανέβασε το «Portrait of a Military Doctor» έργο που φιλοτέχνησε μεταξύ 1914 και 1915 ο γάλλος κυβιστής ζωγράφος Albert Gleizes.
Το δεύτερο, το «La nourrice», μονοχρωματικό έργο που δημιούργησε με κραγιόν μεταξύ 1884 και 1885 ο Γάλλος ζωγράφος Georges Seurat, γνωστός ως εισηγητής του πουαντιγισμού ή στιγματογραφίας.
