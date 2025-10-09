Σύμφωνα με τον Αλεσάντρο Λουίτζι Μάγκι, μια ομάδα από την Ελλάδα βρίσκεται κοντά σε συμφωνία με τους ιθύνοντες της αμερικανικής λίγκας, για το project του NBA Europe.

Επίσης, αναφέρεται ότι στη λίγκα θα μπει και μια ομάδα από την Αγγλία, χωρίς να έχει γνωστοποιηθεί αν αυτή θα είναι από το Λονδίνο ή το Μάντσεστερ.

🇬🇷 Contrary to what I had learned in recent days, a Greek team could obtain a multi-year licence in the NBA Europe project.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿As is well known, there will be 12 multi-year licences, with the entry of England (Manchester? London?).

⏰ Next Wednesday, there could be interesting… pic.twitter.com/MPYpTIj4p3

— Alessandro Luigi Maggi (@AlessandroMagg4) October 9, 2025