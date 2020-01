View this post on Instagram

So you're telling me it's always this cold here?⁠ ⁠ The first pics of Prince Harry arriving in Canada have emerged as he starts his new life with Meghan Markle just outside Vancouver. ⁠ ⁠ The Duke was said to be desperate to be reunited with son Archie, who he hasn't seen for 2 weeks. ⁠ ⁠ Read more about his arrival in The Great White North via link in bio ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #royalfamily #princeharry #meghanmarkle #love #royal #royalty #harryandmeghan #foreverroyal #britishroyalfamily #queen