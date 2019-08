View this post on Instagram

Thank you to all the fans who attended #MetInBucharest for helping us kick off this last European leg with a bang! With your help and the help of a generous sponsorship by @mastercard, we were able to present @daruiesteviata (The Give Life Association) with €250,000 in support of their #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative, building the first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital in Romania. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH