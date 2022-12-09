EYP’s new image should befit a contemporary European country

Yesterday’s parliamentary debate between party leaders highlighted the toxicity with which the political system is handling the surveillance affair.

With the changes expected in the National Intelligence Service (EYP), even if they are passed only by ruling New Democracy majority, a new path will be opened for EYP, but that remains to be proven in practice.

The additional institutional security valves provided in the government’s draft legislation, even if opposition parties say the law is lacking, can constitute a new start in a new era.

The approval that the Parliament Speaker must in the future grant in order for politicians to be surveilled is an admission of EYP’s errors and of the dysfunctions of the institutional framework that governs it.

EYP must now operate in accordance with the letter of the law and of the Constitution.

There must no “peculiar” windows or loopholes that could lead to mistakes, as occurred in the case of centre-left PASOK-KINAL party leader Nikos Androulakis.

EYP must be beyond conspiracy theories, which serve only to create doubts about the utility of state intelligence services, which play a decisive role in protecting national security.

From now on, there is no room for mistakes.

EYP’s new image should befit a contemporary European country like Greece, and not remind one of the ills of the past.