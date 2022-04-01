There are currently 351 intubated COVID-19 patients

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 60 COVID-19 deaths and 21,102 newly confirmed infections (14 detected at points of entry into the country).

A total of 27, 571 people have died with COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.3 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

The total number of infections recorded by EODY since the start of the pandemic today surpassed the three million mark (3.05mn), 49.1 percent men. There was a 0.7 percentage point daily increase in the last 24 hours.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 181 are believed to be linked to travel abroad while 1,778 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 351 intubated COVID-19 patients (66.4 percent men), with a median age of 79-years old, and 91.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 60 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 485 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 6.13 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions was 441 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.