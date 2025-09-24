Political polarization in the US is at extreme levels and is deeply concerning, but at the same time it has not reached a point of no return, says Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis in her interview with “TA NEA“. The Greek-American politician believes that the US can overcome divisions, but it needs leadership from both parties. At the same time, Kounalakis talks about the consequences of Donald Trump’s policies, about how her state, California, which is disproportionately affected, is experiencing the effects, and warns that they will drive many Americans deeper into poverty.

The levels of polarization in the United States have long been at an all-time high, with the confrontation between progressives and conservatives described as a “Cold Civil War”. Do you think it could mark a new era for the US from which there is little chance of return? And what risks do you see?

Yes, it’s true that political polarization in the U.S. is at extreme levels, and it’s deeply concerning. At the same time, I don’t believe we’ve reached a point of no return. The US has faced serious divisions before, and we’ve always found ways to de-escalate divisions and come together. We need to refocus the national debate around finding solutions instead of just arguing with one another. Of course, we need leadership from both parties to do this, and it’s in short supply.

The killing of Charlie Kirk was described by many as a dynamite in a powder keg. What consequences do you see and what worries you the most?

The killing of Charlie Kirk was reprehensible, tragic and a dangerous act. Again, we have seen political violence in the US escalating, and we must have leadership on both sides to set a different tone. Just last June, a democratic member of the Minnesota Statev Legislature was murdered along with her husband, and two others were shot. I’m deeply concerned that events like this spark even more anger, fear and potentially, more violence. Our response matters just as much as the act itself. American democracy depends on our ability to respond rationally, and with a commitment to the rule of law.

How do you experience yourself the current situation in the US? We see mass arrests of migrants (recently of South Koreans in a Georgia factory), we see the national guard deployed in Washington, in San Francisco, in Memphis.

As a statewide official here in California, I can report that our state is disproportionately experiencing the negative impacts of Donald Trump’s policies. Twenty-seven percent of the population of our state is foreign-born. At least 8 percent of our workforce is undocumented. Mass arrests and the cruel harassment of immigrants is setting a tone of fear and resentment and is seriously harming our families and our economy. The Trump Administration’s deep cuts to healthcare and food stamps are also deeply concerning. I was a U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, and it is curious to me that they are ignoring one of the most powerful things Victor Oban did when he was elected. Orban dramatically cut mortgage rates and energy rates that immediately, and significantly, put money back into people’s pockets. This administration’s trade wars and cuts to social programs are driving up prices, taking away healthcare and food, and needed services, and will almost certainly drive many Americans deeper into poverty. We are also experiencing a nationwide attack on academia and institutions of higher learning. California has 32 campuses that make up the University of California and California State University systems, with over 850,000 students. The UC system is the largest and most important research University in the world. These systems are powerful generators of economic growth and social mobility and on a personal level, I have been working overtime to help find solutions to protect them.

Do you see a significant decline in liberal democracy in the United States?

Democracy in the United States is not collapsing, but it is being tested perhaps more than any time in our history. Voting rights, trust in institutions, and respect for government norms are all under pressure right now. The good news is that democracy is resilient when people care enough to defend it. If citizens raise their voices, hold leadership accountable, and protect democratic institutions, we will get through this.

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, it seems that the Republicans are mobilizing to up the ante in the election game. How can the Democrats push back and strengthen their power?

Democrats – including myself – need to stay focused on the basics: ensuring people have good jobs, affordable healthcare, safe neighbourhoods, and a fair chance at opportunity. That’s what families care about at the end of the day. But it’s not just about policies. It’s also about presence. It’s about showing up, listening, and reminding people that their voices matter, especially when so many feel left out of the process. When we stay rooted in our values and connect them to people’s everyday lives, that’s how we push back against division and build the kind of party that can win.