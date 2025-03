English Edition

Since 1961, the 'Limping Legends' and the 'Geriatrics' have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The 'Limping Legends' are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)