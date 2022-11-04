In all supermarket chains the government’s “household basket” scheme is doing very well, ie it has “sold out”. Staff do not have time to restock shelves with products include in the basket, the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis, emphasized on Friday morning, while conducting a spot-check at a branch of a large supermarket chain.

“Prices have started to fall,” noted the minister. “The household basket scheme is doing well, people are supporting it and buying en masse, and the prices are starting to drop, this benefits consumers,” said Mr. Georgiadis.

“Shelves cannot be restocked fast enough”

The minister referred to spot-checks conducted over the last two days noting that some retailers have introduced a range of additional products at lower prices. “From Wednesday’s prices, today Friday we have lower prices in many products” noted the Minister of Development.

He also expressed his pleasure that in all the chains the household basket scheme is going very well and staff don’t have time to restock shelves with the products included in the basket.

As for the meeting he had with the butchers, he said: “It is one thing if we include other industries in the basket and another if some industries will take initiatives on their own. We’ll have to see how it goes in the first couple of weeks and then see their expansion.”

In closing, he said: “The lowest prices are in the basket. Let the market work. Competition works. Instead of letting our usual Greek whining prevail, let’s look at the matter in good faith.”