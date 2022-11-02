The Megara vineyard meets all the conditions for the production of quality wines again this year.

Although the initial estimates spoke of an average production in terms of quantity, nevertheless, according to the Central Cooperative Union of Vine Products, there was a production decrease of 5% compared to last year.

In particular, this year’s harvest started on 11/9/2022 and was within the average start date of the last five years. The ripening of the grapes moved at normal levels.

The climatic conditions during the year contributed to the winter being relatively mild and with satisfactory rainfall, the spring was warm with limited rains and the summer had high temperatures without large fluctuations throughout the day.

Based on the above, excellent health condition, small yields, relatively good maturity and a good ratio of Be, acidity and Ph were achieved. Everything needed for an excellent quality year again this year.