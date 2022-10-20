Last-minute changes are coming to the government instituted “household basket” which is expected to enter the lives of Greek consumers from November and remain at least until spring.

The “household basket” will actuality comprise a list of 50 essential products, which will be kept at affordable, below-inflation prices.

Citizens will be able to see and compare the products that each chain will place in the “basket” through the e-katanalotis platform.

The list

The “household basket” according to the Ministry of Finance includes the following products:

Rice (parboiled long grain), bread (sliced, loaves, croutons), No. 6 spaghetti, pork and poultry (packaged), cured meats (turkey and/or bacon), frozen fish (at least one type), fresh milk ( whole and low-fat), evaporated milk, yogurt (unflavored cow milk yogurt), cheeses (feta, gouda, low-fat cheese), preserved tomato juice, eggs (free range and ), margarine, virgin olive oil, sunflower oil, frozen vegetables (at least one of peas, okra, beans), white sugar, baby food (baby formula, infant milk), coffee (Greek, instant, French), tea or chamomile, cocoa powder, orange juice, bottled mineral water (500 ml or 1 lt), hand sanitizers and antiseptics, laundry detergents (liquid and powder – not tablets), detergents for mopping and surface cleaning – bleaches, dish detergents, kitchen utensils, toothpaste, toilet paper, napkins, tampons, shampoo, solid soaps, incontinence diapers, baby diapers, baby wipes, baby toiletries, baby shampoo, dog and cat food, at least one type of soft drink.

However, the list is still under construction and it seems that some of the initially listed products will be stricken off.

It was decided to add products such as all-purpose flour and pulses to the “household basket” and to exclude bottled water and soft drinks.

Prices

Although the composition of the 50 goods included in the “basket” will be at the discretion of each chain, with the aim of not distorting competition, there will be no “variety” in prices.

According to information, in terms of price, the products that will be included in the “basket” will come from the cheaper brands and not middle tier, let alone luxury, or high end brands. The reason is to make them really attractive for low-income consumersthrough special offers .