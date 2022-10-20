The revised Convention between the Hellenic Republic and the French Republic for the elimination of double taxation is expected to act as an important incentive for the further growth of economic-commercial relations between Greece and France. regarding income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

This was pointed out by the Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, speaking to the plenary session of the Parliament during the debate and vote on the principle of the relevant draft law that validates the agreement signed on May 11, 2022, in Athens, between the Finance Ministers of Greece and France.

Significant financial ties

As the finance minister pointed out that it is expected that this revised Agreement will act as an important incentive for the further development of economic-commercial relations between the two countries and reflects the modern trends for the distribution of tax authority of states at the international level. The removal of the obstacles of double taxation is an absolute condition for the stable tax regime in the economic relations between Greece and France.

Investments in critical sectors

Mr. Staikouras also emphasized that such a tax environment can be attractive for investments in all critical sectors of economic activity, and indeed in cutting-edge technological sectors. The Minister noted his ministrynance considers that the new Bilateral Agreement with France provides the appropriate framework of stability and security for economic actors, citizens and businesses.