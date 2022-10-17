The government aid programme must become permanent and more expansive

Greece has long neglected its hugely important agricultural sector due to an imprudent, exclusive focus on tourism and other dynamic, industrialised sectors.

However, the agricultural sector can play a decisive role in our economy and in bolstering social cohesion in the current crisis, with food vulnerability spreading to a series of countries due to the war.

There are many challenges to be met in this sector, but the benefits of its growth and modernisation are great.

Aside from contributing to GDP, the primary sector is critical for the Greek provinces, for exports, and for a new model of extroversion, with new farmers acting as the basic motive force.

In that sense, the support programme being prepared by the Greek government stands on a solid foundation.

It must, however, become permanent and more expansive and inclusive.

Combined with subsidies, creating new funding instruments and making available small loans without collateral, and with low interest rates, would constitute a major first step.

With this plan, farmers will under no circumstances become financially dependent.

Instead, it will encourage the submission of a new business plan for each of the funds of the Agricultural Development programme: under the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Small Loans Fund but also the Agricultural Development Guarantees Fund.

The primary sector is vulnerable both due to the pandemic crisis and vicissitudes in climate, and it must be bolstered by all possible means.