Inflationary trends are making the average citizen economically vulnerable and are battering purchasing power.

To the extent that these trends are trans-regional, imported, and steadily rising, it is absolutely positive that arrangements have been made (between the development ministry and representatives of supermarkets, photo) to stabilise the prices of 50 basic household products. It is a government initiative designed to fend off the most serious repercussions of inflation.

Most are products that are absolutely necessary for the food security of a Greek family in the current environment.

Enforcement of these measures involves the cooperation of the co-competent ministries with industries.

Consequently, there must be serious controls and oversight of the development and implementation of this measure.

In this, a central role will be played by a series of competent ministries, but the key role will be played by the streamlined central state, which is under the direct supervision of the prime minister.

Under current conditions, further price gouging is inconceivable, as is the further passing on of inflation as a phenomenon and a quantitative number to the wallets of citizens.

Curbing inflation is linked to central European Union decisions, as well as to building a domestic defence against it, which is in the hands of all of the public, but primarily of the co-competent ministries.

One could even establish an informal organisation to control and oversee implementation of the measures agreed to, and this can be done digitally.

What is required is the necessary will and speedy action.