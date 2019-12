View this post on Instagram

Our inaugural online auction dedicated to Space Photography has officially launched. Open until 3 December at 12PM EST, the sale features photographs from the personal collection of Bill Taub, NASA's first senior photographer, a set of vintage official NASA "Red Number" images, lunar orbiter photographs and a number of highly publicized "UFO" photographs taken by "Billy" Eduard Albert Meier, including images featured in the hit TV series 'The X-Files'.