Vivienne Westwood College Stripe Double Breasted Cotton Jacket⠀ 1994⠀ ⠀ Elongated double breasted cotton twill jacket in a black, blue, grey and white college stripe. It has wide curved peaked lapels and six faux horn orb buttons. It has two flap jetted pockets, a right flap ticket pocket and an angled left breast welt pocket. It is fully lined in a pale pink acetate and has an internal jetted pocket on both sides. It has three orb buttons on each cuff and a double back vent. Part of a selection of suits that Vivienne Westwood made for iconic hairstylist Sam McKnight from women's fabrics selected by McKnight, who worked with Westwood in the early 1990s before the launch of Westwood's MAN collections in 1996. The suit was last worn by Sam McKnight at Kate Moss's thirtieth birthday party at Claridge's in 2004.