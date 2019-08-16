Το Westminster Menswear Archive ανακοίνωσε τα εγκαίνια της μεγαλύτερης έκθεσης, αφιερωμένης στα ανδρικά ενδύματα του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, αυτό το φθινόπωρο.
Με τίτλο «Invisible Men», η τεσσάρων εβδομάδων έκθεση θα καλύψει τα τελευταία 120 χρόνια, κυρίως με βρετανική μόδα και οι επισκέπτες της θα έχουν τη δυνατότητα να δουν περισσότερα από 170 ενδύματα, τα περισσότερα από τα οποία δεν έχουν εκτεθεί ποτέ ξανά.
Η έκθεση, όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ, θα περιλαμβάνει κομμάτια σχεδιασμένα από μερικά από τα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα της βιομηχανίας της μόδας, όπως οι Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Craig Green, Liam Hodges και A Cold Wall.
Η έκθεση, η οποία διοργανώνεται από τις 21 Οκτωβρίου έως τις 24 Νοεμβρίου, αποσκοπεί στο να γίνει ευρέως γνωστός ο σχεδιασμός ανδρικών ενδυμάτων, ο οποίος, σύμφωνα με το Westminster Menswear Archive, επικεντρώνεται κυρίως σε ενδύματα καθημερινής χρήσης.
Ο καθηγητής Άντριου Γκρόουβς, επιμελητής της έκθεσης «Invisible Men», δήλωσε ότι ελπίζει πως η έκθεση θα βοηθήσει να δει κανείς την «ιστορία των ανδρικών ενδυμάτων», η οποία αισθάνεται ότι έχει περιθωριοποιηθεί και αποκλειστεί από την ιστορία της βιομηχανίας της μόδας.
Vivienne Westwood College Stripe Double Breasted Cotton Jacket⠀ 1994⠀ ⠀ Elongated double breasted cotton twill jacket in a black, blue, grey and white college stripe. It has wide curved peaked lapels and six faux horn orb buttons. It has two flap jetted pockets, a right flap ticket pocket and an angled left breast welt pocket. It is fully lined in a pale pink acetate and has an internal jetted pocket on both sides. It has three orb buttons on each cuff and a double back vent. Part of a selection of suits that Vivienne Westwood made for iconic hairstylist Sam McKnight from women's fabrics selected by McKnight, who worked with Westwood in the early 1990s before the launch of Westwood's MAN collections in 1996. The suit was last worn by Sam McKnight at Kate Moss's thirtieth birthday party at Claridge's in 2004.
