Just a few hours after the end of her first visit to the Greek Foreign Ministry, where she met with her Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Elisa Spiropali, reveals to “NEA” the agenda of the bilateral consultations between Greece and Albania.

As it became clear, the relations between the two countries are entering a new framework of cooperation with clear timetables and an agenda that concerns all pending bilateral issues, including the settlement of the dispute over the delimitation of maritime zones.

For both Athens and Tirana, the priority during the current period is the accession process of the neighboring country with the aim of completing the negotiating chapters with the EU by 2027 and specifically during the second half of the year, when the Greek presidency of the Council of the EU will be underway.

Before visiting the Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias tomorrow, Elisa Spiropali spoke exclusively to “NEA” about the content of the consultations she had with the Greek Foreign Minister during her first official visit as head of Albanian diplomacy in the Greek capital.

“On the first day of my visit to Athens I held productive and forward-looking meetings with His Excellency Mr. Konstantinos Tasoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic, and with His Excellency Mr. Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Greece’s steadfast support for Albania’s European perspective was reaffirmed, and our conversations reflected a mutual determination to move beyond managing bilateral differences toward their peaceful and definitive resolution. We agreed to intensify cooperation across the board and to pursue practical steps that strengthen our partnership.

Specifically, we committed to continue technical negotiations on a bilateral social-security agreement and to deepen cooperation in the economy, trade, and other areas of common interest. We also agreed to actively pursue initiatives that bring our two peoples closer, building on longstanding cultural ties and shared values.

Our relationship is founded on a clear strategic reality: as NATO allies we share responsibility for the stability of the wider region today, and as future EU partners we will share an important strategic space that serves not only Albania and Greece but all of Europe. In this spirit, Greece remains a strategic ally, a staunch supporter of Albania’s European path, and a historic friend with whom we enjoy deep affinities and common interests.

We will continue to work together constructively to turn these shared intentions into concrete results”.