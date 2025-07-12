George Tsounis was unequivocal when asked to talk about the person who will succeed him: “Kimberly Guilfoyle will probably be the best US ambassador who has ever served in Greece.”

From the autumn, a new era will dawn for Greek-American relations.

George Tsounis, in an exclusive interview with MEGA, spoke highly of the new American ambassador. Guilfoyle, who showed the first signs a few 24 hours ago during her hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

And sent messages to all sides about how she intends to serve in office. “She believes deeply in the rule of law.”

And he proved it with what he said about the country’s defense and energy issues. He stepped forward. “We protect and honor a consistent, stable and reliable strategic alliance with Greece,” she told the Senate unequivocally.

Let’s see how outgoing Ambassador George Tsunis described his successor on MEGA.

“She has many gifts, she has courage and she believes in the rule of law. And I think the 3.5 years she will be in Greece will be one of the best years in U.S.-Greece relations“. “Greece’s relations with the US are good now,” he predicted, “but I think she can make them much better.”

The outspoken position in favor of Greece by future U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Ford to Congress sent a strong message to Ankara.

George Tsounis, describing her character, likened her in terms of dynamism to a Bouboulina who will stand by Athens, as the axis of her thinking is international law and consistency, something she values highly. “She understands the rule of law and she is a tremendous personality, I think she will be one of the best ambassadors America has sent to Greece. Greece is a consistent ally. What Ms. Guilfoyle and Congressman Rich said to Congress on Wednesday is that Turkey is not consistent all the time.”

It is worth recalling that Kimberly Guilfoyle emphasized that she would support the laying of the electrical interconnection cable between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, causing a sensation in Ankara.

“I will encourage Greece’s progress in building electrical interconnections with its neighbors, including Cyprus, Israel and Egypt, which will contribute to regional energy diversification and security,” was the quote from Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech before the US Senate.

Kimberly Guilfoyle will take up her duties in Athens in the autumn.