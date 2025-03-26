Αεροσκάφος Antonov προσέκρουσε στο χιονισμένο έδαφος του αεροδρομίου Novy Urengoy στη Ρωσία λόγω βλάβης στον μηχανισμό προσγείωσης.

Στο αεροπλάνο της εταιρείας Atran Airlines επέβαιναν συνολικά 8 άτομα —όλα του πληρώματος— τα οποία ευτυχώς δεν τραυματίστηκαν από την ανώμαλη προσγείωση.

❗✈🇷🇺 – An Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft experienced a rough landing in Novy Urengoy, Russia, resulting in the plane skidding off the runway and damaging its left landing gear.

The Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop was carrying eight crew members at the time of the… pic.twitter.com/ifAWZbuZMQ

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 26, 2025