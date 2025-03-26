Αεροσκάφος Antonov προσέκρουσε στο χιονισμένο έδαφος του αεροδρομίου Novy Urengoy στη Ρωσία λόγω βλάβης στον μηχανισμό προσγείωσης.
Στο αεροπλάνο της εταιρείας Atran Airlines επέβαιναν συνολικά 8 άτομα —όλα του πληρώματος— τα οποία ευτυχώς δεν τραυματίστηκαν από την ανώμαλη προσγείωση.
Δείτε το βίντεο:
❗✈🇷🇺 – An Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft experienced a rough landing in Novy Urengoy, Russia, resulting in the plane skidding off the runway and damaging its left landing gear.
The Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop was carrying eight crew members at the time of the… pic.twitter.com/ifAWZbuZMQ
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 26, 2025
🚫One person was hospitalized after the #An12 rolled out of the runway in #NovyUrengoy
After the An-12 aircraft rolled off the runway at Novy Urengoy Airport, there is one victim, the press service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District Health Department reported on March 26. pic.twitter.com/nzOU9MwvnX
— News.Az (@news_az) March 26, 2025
🔴 Rusya’nın Novy Urengoy Havalimanı’nda bir An-12 uçağı, iniş takımlarının kırılması nedeniyle kaza yaptı. pic.twitter.com/FKStl7shdT
— Conflict (@ConflictTR) March 26, 2025
Το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στις 11:14 (ώρα Μόσχας). Λόγω της επεισοδιακής προσγείωσης του Antonov, το αεροδρόμιο Novy Urengoy έκλεισε προσωρινά.
Δείτε εικόνες: