Αεροσκάφος Antonov προσέκρουσε στο χιονισμένο έδαφος του αεροδρομίου Novy Urengoy στη Ρωσία λόγω βλάβης στον μηχανισμό προσγείωσης.

Στο αεροπλάνο της εταιρείας Atran Airlines επέβαιναν συνολικά 8 άτομα —όλα του πληρώματος— τα οποία ευτυχώς δεν τραυματίστηκαν από την ανώμαλη προσγείωση.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

Το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στις 11:14 (ώρα Μόσχας). Λόγω της επεισοδιακής προσγείωσης του Antonov, το αεροδρόμιο Novy Urengoy έκλεισε προσωρινά.

Δείτε εικόνες:

