Η σουηδική αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη ότι ανταποκρίνεται σε απειλή θανατηφόρου επίθεσης σε σχολείο στην πόλη Όρεμπρο.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες άγνωστος πυροβόλησε με αυτόματο όπλο.

Μεταξύ αυτών που δέχθηκαν επίθεση είναι και αστυνομικοί. Συνιστάται στους πολίτες να μείνουν μακριά από την περιοχή.

Υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες.

Η περιοχή έχει αποκλειστεί.

Τελευταία Νέα