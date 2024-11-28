Following claims made by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Nikos Tachiaos, who alleges he received threats from a prominent official at a Thessaloniki-based football club, Aris FC, concerning potential disruptions during the opening ceremony of the city’s Metro, the Head of the Thessaloniki Appeals Prosecutor’s Office, Nikos Kallidis, has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation. Reliable sources identify the ARIS official as Theodoros Karypidis.

As part of the directive issued to the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Kallidis also instructed that immediate legal action should be taken under the “flagrante delicto” (caught in the act) procedure, should any disturbances occur, ensuring that those responsible face justice promptly.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Minister Nikos Tachiaos met with Prosecutor Kallidis, briefing him on possible criminal activities during the inauguration. The Minister informed the Prosecutor he had received a phone call from a high-ranking football official, who allegedly threatened that thousands of individuals would gather and vandalize the city’s Metro stations on the day of the event.

The caller reportedly urged Tachiaos to relay his message directly to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. While, in the light of his institutional role, the deputy minister refrained from publicly naming the official, he confirmed that the matter had been referred to the judicial authorities.

Credible sources claim the individual in question is Theodoros Karypidis, the principal shareholder of Aris Football Club. The judicial authorities have reportedly been forwarded Karypidis’ name for further investigation.