The need for the EU to show unity and resilience in the Ukrainian crisis, against Russia stressed the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca and accuses Moscow for "destabilizing behavior". Ciuca underlines Romania 's concerns about developments in Balkans, noting that they should not be left to the “malign influence from third countries”, while clarifying that “stability and respect for the existing borders in the region, as for all the borders in Europe are the main prerequisites”. In view of the visit of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Bucharest, Ciuca sees room for strengthening the Greek-Romanian relations, with immigration, climate change, but also security being high on the agenda of the talks.

Romania - Greece relations. Given the visit of the Greek Prime Minister, what are the issues on the agenda? In which domains Greece and Romania have cooperation, at what level is it and what are the prospects for further enhancement?

I would like to start by emphasizing that the visit to Bucharest of the Greek Prime Minister, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, takes place on a very special day for the history of our relations: 142 years ago, on 23 February 1880, the Consulate General of Greece to Bucharest conveyed to the Romanian Foreign Minister of the time a note by which Greece recognized the independence of Romania, while also accepting the first Romanian diplomatic representative to Greece. This practically marked the start of our diplomatic relations and reflects the traditional friendly relations between our peoples and cultures, strengthened throughout history.

We will have a rich and substantial agenda of discussions, reflecting the current priorities of our bilateral dialogue and sectoral cooperation, in relevant areas such as transportation, energy, trade and SMEs, tourism, agriculture to name but a few. We will discuss also issues of common interest on the EU agenda, such as the implementation of the Recovery and resilience plans in both countries, best ways to fight climate changes, managing migration at EU level. We will address important and sensitive issues related to the increased security situation in our region.

Notwithstanding the very good level of our bilateral cooperation, there is still a lot of untapped potential in a wide range of areas. We thus share a strong interest in enhancing our dialogue and coordination at all levels, extending our economic and sectoral cooperation (in areas such as energy, emergency situations, tourism, trade, interconnectivity and many others), promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation etc.

The Prime Minister’s visit is thus taking place under an auspicious symbolism, that I am sure will be reflected by the substance and friendly nature of our discussions. Therefore, I am looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mitsotakis and the Greek delegation in Romania.

Crisis in Ukraine. What is Europe's role and what is your position on how Russia should be treated?

Romania’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine within their internationally recognised borders is unwavering. Romania is deeply concerned with Russia’s massive, unprovoked and unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine. Russia’s destabilizing conduct has seriously undermined the principles of the European and international security, fuelling unpredictability and long-term instability.

During the last two years, Russia managed to strengthen its military influence in the EU’s eastern Neighbourhood, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the aftermath of the six-week war (September – November 2020), Belarus (following the establishment of training centers and signing of a common military doctrine) and Central Asia (following NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan). This massive military build-up was/is part of Russia’s constant intimidating behaviour in relation with its neighbors.

We are interested to counter Russia's aggressive actions and to restore the respect for the international law. Romania has firmly rejected, including publicly, Russia’s false narrative about Ukraine attempts to destabilise the European security. Romania praises Ukraine for its restraint. It is important to further avoid provocations and situations that could be used by Russia. Romania rejects the idea of new spheres of influence. Ukraine has the sovereign choice to decide its own future and the course of foreign and security policy.

We support the path of dialogue with Russia in solving the current crisis, while strengthening deterrence and defence. At the same time, another aggressive action against Ukraine should entail consequences and severe costs for Russia. Romania is preparing for possible effects of new aggressive actions, first of all the need to relocate our citizens (no more than 1000 persons) – contingency plans. In case of an influx of refugees, Romania has a certain capacity and is working on improving that.

Romania expresses its support for a political settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine based on the Minsk Agreements. It also rejects Russia’s attempt to style itself as a mediator. Russia is de facto a party to the conflict. Romania participates in the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and calls for its unrestricted activity according to the mandate. Romania will continue to support the EU sanctions regime related to the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The EU has, basically, two main roles: to prove unity and resilience of its own, intertwined cooperation with the US and like-minded partners all over the world and to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people including with sanctions once the war is announced.

How do you see Europe's moves in the field of security and in relation to the strategic compass? Should the EU gain more autonomy in this area?

Defining the level of ambition in the European defence field, through finalizing the strategic reflection process and adopting the Strategic Compass will represent the basis of our future actions with the aim to manage the security challenges. For us, it is clear that the development of the Common security and defence policy should not replace the existing security architecture, instead it should work towards enhancing it.

Giving the engagement of the Washington administration toward transatlantic cooperation, a defining element of the EU desire to increase its capacity to act is the future transatlantic relation, and in this regard, the ongoing discussions between EU and US, including on the Technical Agreement between the European Defence Agency and US, will draw the future guiding lines.

On these coordinates, within the discussions regarding the development of the Strategic Compass, our position is that we want to be ambitious, but remain realist, in the same time. The EU credibility is at risk. The EU needs to enhance is capacity to act in managing external crises and to strengthen its partnerships, especially with NATO and US.

In this regard, it is recognized the willingness of the Union to enhance its capacity to act. Some member States call it strategic autonomy, other strategic responsibility. Whatever the name, the idea is the same - a complementary contribution to what NATO does for the security of the continent and a rebalancing of the efforts in the defence field on the transatlantic axis.

Romania wishes to include in the Strategic Compass some clear references regarding the importance of the Near Eastern Vicinity, especially the Black Sea, in accordance with the level of the present and future risks and threats, giving the more and more assertive posture of the Russian Federation.

From the defence perspective, the technological sovereignty must reflect the necessity to ensure a balance between removing the references to strategic dependencies and the recognition of the importance of the interdependency with other trustful allies and partners. Gaining the technological sovereignty should not represent a motive for disconnecting EU from the global value chains.

How do you assess the situation in the Balkans? Are you worried about the developments? How important is it to take initiatives to keep the European perspective of the Western Balkans alive?

As you know, we are sharing our assessment on the Western Balkans and try to re-energize the relaunch of the European integration in the area. Stability and respect for the existing borders in the region, as for all the borders in Europe are the main prerequisites. And an important mobilization of EU in the region, where besides the perspectives of EU integration, in the European Council of Thessaloniki, in 2003, the investments of the European countries are matched, we can see, by the appetite for reforms and transformation, in some countries.

I think that we have to lift all the blockages and try to solve diplomatically the most important issues that are still present between the EU countries and the countries in the Western Balkans during the process of negotiation of the accession. Nowadays, it is even more important to give a new impetus to the EU enlargement of all kind – beginning negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia, lifting blockages for access in the Schengen Area for Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, and so one – to give a positive message that the EU is strong and is here to stay.

For sure, there are legitimate concerns about the evolutions in the region, where other competitors have invested and taken a big share of the influence, and not in the good way. Those types of investments are prone to maintaining an inclination to corruption, poor rule of law and lack of reforms, a path in the opposite direction of the democracy and competitive, correct and free market economy. It doubles down the inclination of the governments in the area for compromises and peaceful settlements and are supporting the destabilization of the area. We cannot let this region as a whole, open to storms and turbulences of any kind, first and foremost to destabilization and increase vulnerability to propaganda, fake news and malign influence from third countries.

Therefore, the importance of the bilateral cooperation of all our EU countries, especially the countries of the region, with those aspiring to EU and NATO integration from the Western Balkans. It is the case here to salute the Prespa Agreement which close down an important blockage in the path of Northern Macedonia towards the integration to the EU and NATO (the Bucharest Summit offered this integration invitation, in 2008) and we need also to improve our multilateral cooperation as well, be it in the SEECP or in the quadrilateral Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia or at the level of Prime Ministers and Serbian President, that we need to relaunch after the pandemic pick and re-energize. Security, stability, a constant flow of energy and diversification from alternative sources are of tremendous importance for the region.

Romanian firefighters became the heroes of Greece during the fires of last summer. With the threat of climate change present, do you think that initiatives should be taken to address its consequences and in what direction? (prevention but also need to create plans for dealing with extreme phenomena at the base and the EU).

Thank you very much for your appreciation on the work of our firefighters in Greece. We are very glad to be able to help according to an EU mechanism of mutual support in the area of Civil Emergencies.

Yes, global heating and decarbonization of our industries and life should play an important role, as fulfilling Paris commitments by each and every country in the world. It is a common responsibility.

Then, you are right, that is an important theme for reflection at the level of capabilities in the EU and possibilities to assist all the countries at need in this area. But it comes to countries to develop these instruments and be able to deploy them in solidarity with other member countries.

For our part, with the occasion of this visit, we will sign, at the level of responsible ministers, the agreement for cooperation in the field of civil emergencies, including assistance, prevention and preparedness cooperation in this field. We hope to be able to learn from each other the good practices and make the best use on the lessons learnt. And it is a field where Romania is trying to maintain a level of excellence, be it on fires, floods, storms or other possible disasters and calamities that could hurt our people.

I am glad that what we’ve achieved until now has been of some help for the relief of the situation in Greece last year. The Greek people can always count on our friendship and solidarity.