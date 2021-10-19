What Seismologist Lekkas says

A strong earthquake of 6.1 Richter occurred, on Tuesday morning, in a sea area off Karpathos.

According to the automatic solution of the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the seismic vibration was centered in an area 155 kilometers southeast of Karpathos.

The focal depth of the quake is located at 66.3 km.

The quake was also felt in Crete, mainly in the eastern part of the island, just a week after 6.3 Richter.

Speaking to SKAI TV, the president of OASP, Professor Efthymios Lekkas, noted that this is an earthquake that confirms the wider agitation in the region, something that can give facts but in the sea.

“Because it is a deep earthquake, it makes it easier to feel in a wider area and no tsunami or strong aftershocks are expected,” he added.