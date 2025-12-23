Τα Χριστούγεννα στην Ευρώπη έχουν πάντα κάτι το ξεχωριστό. Από τις παραδοσιακές αγορές της Κεντρικής Ευρώπης μέχρι τις λαμπερές πρωτεύουσες του Βορρά και τις πιο «ζεστές» μεσογειακές πόλεις, η ήπειρος ντύνεται στα γιορτινά και μετατρέπεται σε ένα απέραντο χριστουγεννιάτικο σκηνικό.

Φωτισμένα σοκάκια, παγοδρόμια, στολισμένες πλατείες και μυρωδιές από ζεστό κρασί και γλυκά δημιουργούν εικόνες που μοιάζουν βγαλμένες από παραμύθι. Δεν είναι τυχαίο ότι τα social media κατακλύζονται αυτές τις ημέρες από βίντεο και φωτογραφίες που αποτυπώνουν τη μαγεία των ευρωπαϊκών Χριστουγέννων.

Από τη Βιέννη, το Στρασβούργο και την Πράγα μέχρι το Παρίσι, το Λονδίνο και τη Βουδαπέστη, αλλά και από τη Ρώμη έως τη Λισαβόνα, κάθε πόλη έχει τον δικό της τρόπο να γιορτάζει. Δείτε στα βίντεο που ακολουθούν πώς ζει η Ευρώπη τα Χριστούγεννα και πάρτε ιδέες για το επόμενο γιορτινό σας ταξίδι.

Βιέννη

Η Βιέννη τα Χριστούγεννα μοιάζει με σκηνικό παραμυθιού.

Christmas in Vienna: Save this for your 2025 trip 🎄 Planning a winter getaway? Vienna is pure Christmas magic – and these are the top markets to visit in 2025 ✨👇 📍 Wiener Christkindlmarkt – Rathausplatz 🗓️ Nov 15 – Dec 23, 2025 The most iconic Christmas market in front of Vienna’s stunning City Hall. Skating rink, lights, and over 150 stalls. 📍 Belvedere Palace Market 🗓️ Nov 22 – Dec 31, 2025 A fairytale setting with baroque vibes and artisanal gifts. 📍 Schönbrunn Palace Market 🗓️ Nov 23 – Dec 26, 2025 Perfect for families and food lovers. Local crafts + traditional treats. 📍 Spittelberg Christmas Market 🗓️ Nov 14 – Dec 23, 2025 A local favourite in a charming, narrow-street district. Smaller, cozy, and full of character. 🎁 Bonus: Most markets open around 10 AM and close by 9 PM, but always check local updates closer to your trip.

Στρασβούργο

Η πρωτεύουσα των Χριστουγέννων στην Ευρώπη.

Πράγα

Χριστούγεννα στην Πράγα: ρομαντισμός και παράδοση σε κάθε γωνιά.

#praguechristmas #christmasmarket #visitprague #praguechristmasmarket ♬ The Polar Express – Main Theme by Alan Silvestri – Dominik Hauser @limitlesssecrets This is Christmas in Prague 🇨🇿🎄🤩 Have you ever been to Prague for Christmas? It's really magical ✨🥹! But also soooo crowded 🤯 🗓️ The Prague Christmas Markets are open daily from 29 Nov 2025 to 6 Jan 2026 (including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day). 🎅🏻 Christmas markets locations: -Old Town Square Christmas Market -Wenceslas Square Christmas Market -Namesti Miru Christmas Market -Marianske Namesti Christmas Market -Prague Castle -Republic Square ⏰ What are the opening hours of the Christmas markets in Prague: -Old Town Square Christmas Market: 10am to 10pm -other Christmas markets: 10am to 8pm 🌭🍺 What to eat and drink at the Christmas markets in Prague: -Trdelnik: Chimney cake (although it's originally from Hungary) -Kolace: circular pastry with sweet fillings/ toppings -Klobasa: Grilled sausages -Fried dumplings -Langos: deep-fried flatbread with toppings -Gingerbread cookies -Medovina: honey wine served warm (local mulled wine) 💰 Is it expensive? Don't expect anything cheap here. We found Prague rather expensive. The Old Town Square Christmas market was more expensive than smaller ones. 👥 Are the Prague Christmas markets crowded? What's the best time to visit? Yes, the Old Town gets very crowded and all the markets were busy. Best times: weekday mornings. 🤔 Is it worth the visit? Yes I recommend it! Prague is a gorgeous city and it gets even prettier during Christmas season. But FYI there aren't many other decorations in the city outside of the Christmas markets. Christmas markets in Prague | What to do in Prague for Christmas | Things to know about the Christmas markets in Prague | Everything you need to know about Christmas in Prague | Christmas in Prague activities | Prague Christmas 2025

Παρίσι

Παρίσι στα γιορτινά: Φώτα, λάμψη και μαγεία.

Λονδίνο

Χριστούγεννα στο Λονδίνο: όταν η πόλη λάμπει περισσότερο από ποτέ.

📍tag a friend looking for a Christmas experience London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park is a magical experience! 🎄✨ Explore enchanting Christmas markets with unique crafts and delicious treats. ⛄❄️ Take a spin on the ice rink and feel the festive spirit all around you. 🎅🎁 Enjoy thrilling rides and attractions for all ages, from the Giant Observation Wheel to the thrilling roller coasters. 🎡🎢 Don't miss the dazzling ice sculptures and the mesmerizing light displays. 🌟🎉 And of course, indulge in some warm mulled wine or hot chocolate to keep you cozy. It's the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season in London! 🎊🇬🇧 The details: 📆 December 2023 ✈️ Direct return flights Dub to London 🏨 1 nights accommodation 🎢 Tickets to Winter Wonderland From ONLY €83pp ➡️ JOIN FAMILY HOLIDAY SAVERS NOW FOR ALL THE DETAILS ON THIS DEAL & MORE LIKE IT ✨ For just €10 you will get a FULL YEAR of access to our EXCLUSIVE members area on our website where we showcase AMAZING family holiday ideas & deals. ✈️🌍 We will SAVE you the time of trawling through the internet and bring the best value DIRECT to you! Prepare to make huge savings on your family holidays! 🏨🎢☀️ 📌Save this post for later

Βουδαπέστη

Η Βουδαπέστη στα Χριστούγεννα είναι απλά μαγική.

Christmas Markets opening dates in Budapest: 1. St Stephen's Basilica Christmas Market (November 15th – January 1st) 2. Vörösmarty Square (November 15th – December 31st) 3. Fashion Street Deak Ferenc (November 15th – December 31st) 4. City Hall Park Varoshaza (November 15th – January 5th) 5. Corvin Hütte Christmas Fair (November 20th – December 24th) 6. Fisherman's Bastion Market (November 29th – December 24th) 7. Madach Square Advent Festival (December 1st – December 22nd) 8. Gozsdu Cou Christmas Fair (December 6th – December 30th) 9. Christmas in City Park (December 6th – January 1st) 10. Klauzál Square Green Christmas Market (December 7th – 21st December)

Ρώμη

Χριστούγεννα στη Ρώμη: παράδοση, πίστη και γιορτινή ατμόσφαιρα.

Λισαβόνα

Χριστούγεννα με ήλιο και φως στη Λισαβόνα.