Η Αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι θα δώσει περισσότερες πληροφορίες μόλις προχωρήσει την έρευνά της.

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3

