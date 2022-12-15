Fears are already being expressed of a wave of violent protests

Undoubtedly the death of 16-year-old Kostas Fragoulis is tragic.

The demand for justice must definitely be satisfied.

The rage and sorrow of the Roma community is absolutely justified, as are the voices that decry incidents of arbitrary actions by the police.

Despite all that, everyone – the state and the Roma community – has an obligation to maintain calm.

The last act of this drama was not written at today’s funeral of this boy.

It must be written in court. It is the judges who will mete out justice for the family, the community of the 16-year-old, and all of society.

No one is above the law, especially those who are entrusted with enforcing it, and no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Fears are already being expressed that a wave of violent protests may rock the entire country, wherever there are Roma camps.

The leaders of the Roma communities must consider their responsibilities, which derive from their role, and not allow scenes of destruction to besmirch the image of all people who speak Romani.

On the other hand, the state – and especially Greek Police – is called upon to manage the situation in a manner that will not fuel a social explosion that can spin out of control.

At the same time, the state must at long last confront and from now on nip in the bud incidents of police violence or abuse of power.

The coming days will be a crucial test for everyone.