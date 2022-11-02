The perspectives and goals of Greek policy in the agri-food sector were analyzed by the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Mr. Giorgos Georgantas, at an economic and business conference organized by the Dutch Embassy, ​​on the theme “Cultivating the future”, which took place in Labattoir culture center in Thessaloniki, in the presence of the royal couple of the Netherlands and with the participation of political, economic and business actors from Greece and abroad.

Mr. Georgandas emphasized that the government’s policy in the period of multiple external crises moves along two axes:

The support of Greek farmers to face the increased, due to the crises, production costs and

the planning, on a solid bases of the future of the Greek agricultural economy.

The planning of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has been included in the National Strategic Plan in the context of the new CAP of 19.3 billion euros and concerns:

– the support of agricultural income and especially of small and medium-sized producers,

– ensuring food sufficiency,

– increasing competitiveness, with greater emphasis on research, technology and digitalisation,

– empowering farmers in the value chain by supporting cooperation,

– dealing with the climate crisis,

– attracting new farmers, creating more incentives for first establishment and investment, as well

– fracilitating business growthin rural areas.

Mr. Georgantas also made special reference to the Recovery Fund and the 1.8 billion euro irrigation projects program, to the strengthening of education and training and the inclusion of new technologies in agricultural production. He also emphasized cooperation with the Netherlands by transfer of know-how and mutual strengthening of trade and entrepreneurship.