Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency-PDMA raised 812.5 million euros from the issuance of three-month interest-bearing Treasury bills at higher borrowing costs.

The yield stood at 1.79%, up 44 basis points from 1.35% at the previous corresponding auction in October.

The amount includes non-competitive offers of €187.5 million.

A settlement date has been set for November 4. The coverage ratio stood at 2.24, up from 2.10 in the previous auction.