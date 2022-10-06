The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Mr. Yiannis Plakiotakis, regarding the two incidents of search and rescue of migrants in Kythira and Mytilini, stated:

“Once again, Turkey’s tolerance of the rings of unscrupulous traffickers cost human lives.” This is what the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis emphasizes in his statement regarding the two incidents of search and rescue in Kythira and Mytilini. He underlined that “as long as the Turkish Coast Guard does not prevent their actions, the traffickers pile desperate people, without safety measures, on boats that cannot withstand the weather conditions, putting their lives in mortal danger.

“The superhuman efforts of the officers of the Coast Guard, the Navy, the Air Force, the Fire Brigade, the Greek Police and volunteers rescued dozens of our fellow human beings yesterday, in Kythira and Mytilene. Unfortunately, not everyone. Turkey must respect its agreement with the European Union. As long as it doesn’t, it will be putting human lives at risk.”