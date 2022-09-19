Graduates of Greek medical schools do not choose to specialise in anaesthesiology

The National Health System (ESY) endured many trials during the period of the pandemic.

Everyone realised that it is invaluable, but also how fragile it is.

It seems like a house of cards, in which if one card is wrongly placed, the entire structure is at risk of collapsing at any moment.

In an investigative report published today in Ta Nea, it appears that ESY is once again in danger.

A prime example is the fact that there are not enough anaesthesiologists to cover the needs for surgeries nationwide.

There have been many charges of great delays, including surgery for young children.

The lack of anaesthesiologists is not an exclusively Greek phenomenon. One sees it in other European countries, such as France and Romania, as well.

Young graduates of the country’s medical schools do not choose to specialise in anaesthesiology, not only because of the anxiety and responsibility that it entails, but also because they know that the National Health System cannot ensure a long career path for them.

Due to the salary inequality that arises due to increased demand, even those who choose the specialisation head toward the private sector.

If the problem of the lack of anaesthesiologists is not swiftly solved, then the operation of many medical departments of ESY hospitals will be in real danger.

A campaign of persuasion, such as those we see abroad, is needed, and it the duty of the health ministry, to launch it.

It must act more rapidly and effectively, with initiatives that will offer real incentives.