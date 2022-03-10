Αεροπορική επίθεση έγινε το βράδυ της Πέμπτης στο Χάρκοβο, κοντά στο Ινστιτούτο Φυσικής και Τεχνολογίας, το οποίο βρίσκεται στην περιοχή Πιατικάτκι.

Σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές των ουκρανικών ΜΜΕ, φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε hostel στη συγκεκριμένη περιοχή.

Νέες ρωσικές δυνάμεις φτάνουν έξω από το Κίεβο

Θυμίζουμε ότι στο Ινστιτούτο υπάρχει μικρός πυρηνικός αντιδραστήρας που χρησιμοποιείται για ερευνητικούς λόγους.

